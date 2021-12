Has Harry Ambrose finally found some semblance of inner peace?. The series finale of USA Network’s The Sinner seemed to suggest that much: that the retired detective would be Ok once he left Hanover Island. Though it seemed unlikely that he would reunite with ex-girlfriend Sonya — she didn’t answer his call earlier in the episode — the Percy Muldoon case had taught him that he needed to find a way to cope with his lingering guilt surrounding the Season 3 death of Jamie Burns, which had continued to eat at him throughout his time on the island.

