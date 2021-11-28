ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergei Loznitsa Discusses IDFA Winner ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ and the Liberation of Lithuania

By Marta Balaga
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetailing Lithuania’s attempts to break away from the Soviet Union, from protests in 1989 to Vilnius’ Bloody Sunday in 1991, when Soviet troops attempted to stage a coup, Sergei Loznitsa became interested in...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

‘Mr Landsbergis’: IDFA Review

Sergei Loznitsa compiles an exhaustive accout of the struggle for Lithuania’s independence from the USSR. Dir. Sergei Loznitsa. Lithuania/Netherlands. 2021. 248 mins. Three years of modern Lithuanian history make for a dense four hours of viewing in Mr Landsbergis, the latest archive documentary from indefatigable Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa. You don’t have to be Lithuanian to appreciate the film, but viewers with a particular interest in the nation’s departure from the USSR – or in the tumultuous last days of the Soviet Union – will get the most out of this expansive, hugely detailed work. Mr Landsbergis has its world premiere in competition in IDFA and will screen theatrically and on TV in Lithuania in the New Year. Elsewhere, prospects will be very niche given the film’s length, its exhaustive scholarly approach and its very specialised nature, making for much narrower appeal than Loznista’s other archive work this year, the Cannes title Babi Yar. Context.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Mr. Landsbergis and Octopus crowned Best Films at IDFA

As the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) draws to a close, it has announced its winning titles during an awards ceremony held at Amsterdam's Compagnietheater on 25 November. In the International Competition, Sergei Loznitsa’s Mr. Landsbergis (Lithuania/Netherlands) emerged as the winner of the IDFA Award for Best Film this year. It also won the Award for Best Editing, which is credited to Danelius Kokanauskis.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr

Sergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award in the International Competition section, as well as €15,000, at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. It marks...
MOVIES
San Diego weekly Reader

Sergei Eisenstein: purveyor in Russian formalism

Rather than calling this week’s column a homework assignment, look upon it as a chance to reacquaint yourself with one of cinema’s founding fathers, the man who gave editing its pulse, a purveyor in Russian formalism, and the master of dialectical montage: Sergei Eisenstein. October: Ten Days that shook the...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘A Thousand Fires’: IDFA Review

In Myanmar, a couplle drill for oil by hand and hope for better days in Saeed Farouky’s award-winning documentary. Dir/scr: Saeed Taji Farouky. France/Switzerland/Netherlands/Palestine 2021. 91 minutes. A glimpse into a corner of the global oil industry that’s a universe away from the Dallas, Giant and There Will Be Blood,...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday. Seventy one film critics from 15 Arab countries selected the best European film from 26 films nominated by the member organizations of European Film Promotion, which organizes the award alongside the Arab Cinema Center. Kerekes, who accepted the award virtually, said...
MOVIES
