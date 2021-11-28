ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDFA’s Artistic Director on Defending Seriousness, Dreams, Experimentation in Documentary Filmmaking

By Marta Balaga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmsterdam’s documentary festival IDFA’s 34th edition wrapped on Sunday as an in-person event, having weathered the partial lockdown in the Netherlands. Variety speaks to artistic director Orwa Nyrabia about this year’s...

IN THIS ARTICLE
