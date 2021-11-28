ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saved by the Bell's Haskiri Velazquez and Mitchell Hoog on Daisy/Mac Finale Flirtation, Potential Pairing in Season 3

By Ryan Schwartz
 5 days ago

Is Saved by the Bell about to give Daisy and Mac ‘shippers exactly what they want?. During Season 2 of the...

Elizabeth Berkley Talks 'Saved by the Bell' and Must-See 'Showgirls' Reference in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Peacock’s celebrated revival of Saved by the Bell is back for another season. And ahead of its Thanksgiving premiere, longtime star of the franchise, Elizabeth Berkley, opens up to ET’s Leanne Aguilera about returning as Jessie Spano, who is now the Bayside guidance counselor and mother to Jamie (Belmont Cameli), all of the meta jokes, including an episode dedicated to the actress’ cult classic film Showgirls, and which star from the original series she’d like to see return next – if the series gets renewed for a season 3.
TV SERIES
The Cast Of 'Saved By The Bell' Teases Important Topics In Season Two

The reboot of Saved by the Bell follows a new group of teens from Bayside High. With more students from working class families now attending Bayside High, more drama is set to unfold. Mario Lopez, who is still playing his OG character AC Slater, is excited to continue the show's...
TV SERIES
'Saved By the Bell' Stars Talk Navigating COVID Storyline in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Saved By the Bell's cast and creators are picking up the pieces themselves as the students of Bayside High return from a sophomore year turned on its head by the COVID pandemic. Before Peacock's reboot of the beloved teen show returns for a second season on Wednesday, Nov. 24, PopCulture.com talked to the cast and creators about navigating the real-life pandemic in the fictional halls of Bayside.
TV SERIES
Saved by the Bell EP Wants to Return to Malibu Sands, Bring Leah Remini Back as Stacey Carosi for Season 3

The new Saved by the Bell might not be able to afford a Stacey Carosi flashback, but what about Stacey Carosi in the flesh? During the Peacock revival’s Season 2 finale, which dropped Wednesday, a montage of never-before-seen Jessie/Slater moments — more on that College Years scene here — culminates in Slater referencing Leah Remini’s beloved character from the OG series’ Malibu Sands arc. Shortly thereafter, Douglas transplant DeVante tells girlfriend Nadia that he’d love to remain at Bayside for “two more years, and maybe even spend a summer at a beach club.” With the current new class (not to...
TV SERIES
Saved By The Bell Honors Dustin Diamond in Season Premiere

The Saved By The Bell revival paid honor to the late Dustin Diamond and his character Samuel “Screech” Powers in the second season premiere. Diamond’s former co-stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies all participated in the tribute. Deadline gave details of the episode which...
TV SERIES
Saved by the Bell is still very funny in Season 2, but it struggles balancing "whatever the hell it’s supposed to be"

"It’s hard not to watch and wonder, over and over, who it’s for," says Lisa Weidenfeld of the Peacock revival series. "Is it for aging millennials with fond memories of watching the original in reruns as a kid? Or is it for the teens of today, who are possibly less invested in what happened to Joss Whedon, whose travails are mentioned? These questions are a sign of how much this SBTB functions as a show with earnest teen-oriented plots run through a machine of ’90s and early ’00s references. By far, the characters that suffer most from this framing are the returning members of the original show. The actors are endearingly game, but the show leans on them too much in the second season, and they’re the most likely to be stranded with overly sincere plotlines. Worse, they’re stuck with the impossible juggling act of landing storylines about what it’s like to be middle-aged and still obsessed with your high school years, while simultaneously apologizing for the shortcomings of the original series and being semi-cognizant that they lived in a sitcom. It’s an emotional spectrum that often proves shaky territory, although it does offer the hilarity of A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), incredibly disturbed, trying to piece together whether or not he had a mom, since the original show only ever mentioned his dad. But too often it means the wacky hijinks get stopped to build a slow-burn reunion romance between Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and Slater. It’s hard to get invested in storylines like this when it means time away from Mac’s ability to bend space and time, or from a sweet exploration of one character’s first same-sex romance." ALSO: Elizabeth Berkley Lauren calls the Showgirls shout-out "a sort of healing, because comedy can help you reclaim a narrative of sorts.”
Saved by the Bell's Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña Discuss Lexi/Aisha Friendship, LGBTQ Visibility in Season 2

Bayside junior Lexi feels the weight of the transgender community on her shoulders in Season 2 of Saved by the Bell. After parents at fellow Southern California high school West Beverly sue to get a trans girl kicked off the soccer team in Episode 5, Lexi’s friends, as well as members of Bayside’s faculty — including Slater and Principal Toddman — struggle with how best to support her. At one point, Lexi’s English teacher puts her on the spot and asks that she educate the class on the history of trans rights. Reluctant yet compelled to do her part, Lexi opts...
ENTERTAINMENT

