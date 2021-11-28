Tom Ford Compares Watching ‘House of Gucci’ to Surviving a Hurricane: ‘Hard to See the Humor and Camp’

The heirs to the Gucci fashion empire have panned Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci drama and hinted at possible legal action. “The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones,” the heirs of former Gucci chairman Aldo Gucci said in a statement published by ANSA, the Italian wire service, on its website on Monday. In a statement widely cited in Italian media, the Gucci family claims Scott and the producers of House of Gucci “did not bother to consult the heirs” of the fashion empire before portraying their...

