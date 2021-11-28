ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Ford Compares Watching ‘House of Gucci’ to Surviving a Hurricane: ‘Hard to See the Humor and Camp’

By Ryan Lattanzio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Ford was a fast-rising designer in Milan in 1995, the year Maurizio Gucci was shot and killed in a hit job ordered by his estranged wife Patrizia. In Ridley Scott’s “House...

Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
Yardbarker

Gucci family releases scathing statement, says 'House of Gucci' is 'far from accurate'

Heirs to the late Aldo Gucci have submitted their House of Gucci review. Let's just say it's far from five stars. In a statement originally published by Italian news agency ANSA, then obtained and translated to English by Variety, the family said Ridley Scott's film adaptation "carries a narrative that is far from accurate" and especially takes offense to how Aldo and other Gucci family members are portrayed "as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing to the protagonists, events, a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them."
People

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown

Fredric Aspiras, Lady Gaga's longtime hairstylist and friend, spent months preparing the hairstyles of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga's character in the new film House of Gucci. In the film, which was released on Nov. 24, Gaga, 35, stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Reggiani's ex husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film details the story behind Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of Gucci after they had ended their marriage.
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
mycentraloregon.com

‘House of Gucci’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ”House of Gucci” At Home online ?

House of Gucci is abstraction up to be about as alluring as the agrarian true-crime adventure that aggressive it. Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Ridley Scott’s high-fashion abomination ball follows Reggiani’s abominable adventure as she “marries into the Gucci family, her dizzying appetite begins to break the ancestors bequest and triggers a adventuresome circling of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.”
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
Complex

Tom Ford Says ‘House of Gucci’ Left Him ‘Deeply Sad for Several Days’ in Mixed Review

Tom Ford doesn’t quite know what to make of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. In a review published by Air Mail, the designer/filmmaker shared his honest, mixed opinions about the crime drama centered on the Gucci family starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and more. Ford, who served as label’s creative director in the ’90s, said there were times throughout the movie when it felt as though he was watching a Saturday Night Live sketch, and was unsure whether it was “a farce or a gripping tale of greed.”
laconiadailysun.com

Tom Ford 'deeply sad' after seeing House of Gucci

Tom Ford was "deeply sad" for days after seeing 'House of Gucci'. The former Gucci creative director admitted he found it "hard to see the humour and camp" in Sir Ridley Scott's film because he was so close to the scandal, though he still believes the movie will be a "hit".
TheWrap

Tom Ford Jeers ‘House of Gucci': ‘I Often Laughed Out Loud, but Was I Supposed To?’

Count fashion designer Tom Ford among those who left a screening of “House of Gucci” wondering, “Was it a farce or a gripping tale of greed?”. Ford, who began working at Gucci in 1990 and was the creative director of the house from 1994 to 2004, said he “survived a screening of the two-hour-and-37-minute film that is ‘House of Gucci'” but left “not quite sure what it is exactly” that he saw.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on ‘House of Gucci’ Accent and How Much Tony Bennett “Dislikes” Martin Scorsese Films

To prep for her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Lady Gaga did a deep dive into the life Patrizia Reggiani. The Oscar-winner devoured old interviews and “read everything that I could possibly find” about her character, the woman convicted of putting a hit out on her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, played in the MGM film by Adam Driver. But she stopped short of asking for a face-to-face meeting even though Reggiani is alive and free after being released from prison in 2016 following 18 years behind bars. “I tried to find mostly the facts only, things that weren’t colored...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gucci Family Slams Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci,’ Hint at Legal Action

The heirs to the Gucci fashion empire have panned Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci drama and hinted at possible legal action. “The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones,” the heirs of former Gucci chairman Aldo Gucci said in a statement published by ANSA, the Italian wire service, on its website on Monday. In a statement widely cited in Italian media, the Gucci family claims Scott and the producers of House of Gucci “did not bother to consult the heirs” of the fashion empire before portraying their...
Cosmopolitan

The House of Gucci cast compared to their real-life counterparts

House of Gucci is almost here! After a very long wait, the all-star cast have joined forces to tell the story of Patrizia Reggiani and the murder of her fashion label heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and more,...
flickdirect.com

See an Advanced Screening of House of Gucci in Florida

One of the most anticipated movies this Thanksgiving holiday is the star-studded, Ridley Scott directed drama, HOUSE OF GUCCI. United Artists Releasing, in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to offer some lucky winners one admit-two pass to see the film before it is released exclusively in theaters on November 24, 2021. Follow the instructions below to win a pass for two for an advance screening at 7:30 pm on November 22, 2021, for either Miami: AMC Sunset Place, Orlando: AMC Altamonte, or Tampa: AMC Westshore.
HollywoodLife

Reeve Carney: 5 Things To Know About Actor Playing Tom Ford in ‘House Of Gucci’

Reeve Carney takes on the role of legendary fashion designer Tom Ford in Lady Gaga’s new film ‘House of Gucci’. Here’s everything to know about the multitalented star!. The new movie House of Gucci features Lady Gaga portraying Patrizia Reggiani, who conspired to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. While the true crime film revolves around the famous Gucci family — with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci — it also showcases designer Tom Ford, who was creative director of the fashion house at the time of the tragedy. Ahead of the film’s premiere, here’s everything to know about Reeve Carney, the actor playing Ford!
CultureMap Austin

Camp level of House of Gucci overwhelms any drama its story holds

There is no doubt that the events portrayed in the new film House of Gucci are ones with inherent drama, as they depict the decades-long power struggle among members of the Gucci family. But the film, directed by Ridley Scott and written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Benivegna, often veers into unintentional comedy, begging the question of whether the filmmakers knew the type of movie they actually wanted to make.
lwlies.com

House of Gucci

Ridley Scott enlists an A-List cast for his bombastic dramatisation of Maurizio Gucci’s assassination. The devil works hard, but Ridley Scott works harder. This year has brought two lavish, large-scale productions from one of the most prolific directors of his generation. While his gruelling medieval drama The Last Duel was generally well-received by critics, its failure at the box office left many industry pundits speculating as to why a star-studded film from a well-regarded director failed to sell tickets.
