Miami’s Dedmon Fined

NEW YORK -- Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. and Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon were fined by the NBA on Sunday. Carter was fined $35,000 for " forcefully throwing " his protective glasses at a game official in the Magic's loss at Cleveland on Saturday night. He received a technical foul and was ejected with 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining.
The first two players off the bench for the Miami Heat on Thursday in its 112-97 win against the Washington Wizards were Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon. Up next was Caleb Martin and then Max Strus near the end of the first quarter to close out the Heat’s nine-man rotation.
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (groin) is active for Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Despite a recent groin injury, Dedmon is available for the later half of Miami's back-to-back. In a matchup against a Washington unit allowing a 102.8 defensive rating, our models project Dedmon to score 12.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
The Miami Heat knew that the expectations set ahead for them would be tedious. They’ve lost two of their last three games and sit at 6-6 over their last 12, which has caused a semi-rebellion from much of their fanbase. While some of it is deserved, the rest, rather, is...
Veteran center Dewayne Dedmon had trouble finding a standard contract last season before finishing the season with the Heat. He re-signed with the team on a minimum-salary deal over the summer, and he’s making the most of his minutes, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Coach Erik Spoelstra...
Miami Heat center DeWayne Dedmon was fined $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion into the stands. The incident occurred during the Heat's game on Saturday night in Chicago. Dedmon was given a technical foul and ejected with 11:07 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game. The Heat went on to defeat the Bulls 107-104.
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Demond will enter the first five on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo beginning an extended absence due to a thumb injury. Our models expect Dedmon to play 27.1 minutes against the Cavaliers. Dedmon's Wednesday...
The Miami HEAT were dealt a tough hand on Wednesday, and your first thoughts always go to the person. Bam Adebayo is going to have the game he’s built his life on taken away from him for an undefined amount of time – he said 4-6 weeks – with a torn right thumb ligament in the middle of a season where he was, is, trying to lead a team to championship contention.
