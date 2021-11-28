ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami’s Dedmon Fined

NBA
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2021 – Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been fined $15,000 for kicking...

official.nba.com

