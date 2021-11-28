ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, ‘House of Gucci’ Lands Impressive Debut

By Rebecca Rubin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has reclaimed its rightful place at the top of Thanksgiving box office charts. “Encanto,” the studio’s new animated musical fable, collected $40.3 million from 3,980 North American theaters since Wednesday, a robust...

