Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a...

www.imdb.com

Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
#True Story
southernillinoisnow.com

Letitia Wright’s vaccination status; Wesley Snipes reacts to new ‘Blade’ star; Offset’s HBO Max series The Hype renewed

As Letitia Wright recovers at home in London from an injury suffered on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her vaccination status may determine if she can return to work in America. CDC’s new guidelines released Monday demand that “non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers must show proof of full vaccination to fly into the United States.” Wright, who portrays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is not a U.S. citizen. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the 28-year-old actress is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
Aspen Daily News

Local actress performs personal true story in one-woman show

In the specific is the universal. So says local theater artist Cassidy Willey. She maintains that whether on the page, screen or stage, it can be so validating to experience another human being give words or voice or face to our own experience. And that validation lies in the specific — the more personal, evocative and tangible the details, the more universal the story rings.
CARBONDALE, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Kevin Hart Hosts Screening for ‘True Story’ in NYC

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes will star in a new seven-episode limited series titled True Story. The series will premiere globally on Netflix On Nov. 24. Last night, tastemakers and media gathered at The Whitby Hotel in NYC for an advanced screening of the limited series ‘True Story’ hosted by Kevin Hart and the series’ executive producer, Eric Newman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church Starring in ‘The Estate,’ Farce About Inheritance Fight

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church will star in “The Estate,” the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film is from writer and director Dean Craig, who mined family dysfunction in the script for “Death at a Funeral.” Craig recently made his feature directorial debut with “Love Wedding Repeat,” a romantic comedy with Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn that debuted in 2020 on Netflix. Collette was nominated for an Oscar for “The Sixth Sense” and earned raves for her work in “Hereditary” and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

True Story

It’s hard to shake the feeling that “True Story,” Kevin Hart’s seven-episode Netflix dramatic mini-series, exists because of what happened to the stand-up comedian around the 2019 Oscars. If you remember, he was announced as the host of the event but then forced to step down after some homophobic tweets and stand-up bits surfaced. Three years later, Netflix has launched a series about a fictional version of Hart who makes some much bigger mistakes than the real one, of course, but the show lands in a tone-deaf place about cancel culture and how we never really know what’s going on behind the scenes in a celebrity’s life. It almost feels like "If you thought my tweets were bad ..." Worse than the funhouse mirror reflection of reality is the fact that this drama doesn’t have enough meat on its bones for seven (eight, really, since the first episode is double-length) chapters of television, and the story it does tell never once feels, well, “true.”
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

True Story and the Diverse Career of Wesley Snipes

He’s a five-time black belt who showed off a fluid brutality in action films such as the Blade franchise; yet when he went to school, he was originally convinced his future and passion lay in performative dance. He’s a four-time winner of the NAACP Image Awards; he’s played villains, criminals, and that one bleached-blond fiend who wanted to blow up Sylvester Stallone in Demolition Man. He’s worked with the likes of Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro, and Spike Lee in some of the auteur’s most seminal films, but his first big break was being the tough guy who taught Michael Jackson how to be “Bad” in that Martin Scorsese music video.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES

