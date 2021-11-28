ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Sondheim Rewrote His ‘Tick Tick Boom’ Voicemail Dialogue: ‘I Would Never Say That’

By Ryan Lattanzio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surely wide slice of the Venn diagram including fans of Stephen Sondheim, Jonathan Larson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — I mean, really, what musical theater fan doesn’t worship these three? — were...

IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Tick, Tick… Boom!

A theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist. Rent composer Jonathan Larson’s life was tragically cut short at 35 by an aortic aneurysm on the eve of his breakthrough musical’s premiere. He left behind this frenetic autobiographical musical (which played posthumously off-Broadway), brought to the screen by director/fan Lin-Manuel Miranda (himself famous for Hamilton) and starring Andrew Garfield as a fictionalized version of Larson, anxiously turning 30 with little to show for his passion. If only he could have known.
THEATER & DANCE
thecinemaholic.com

Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing in Tick, Tick… Boom!? Is it His Voice?

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is the celebration of life and works of composer Jonathan Larson. Based on Larson’s original musical of the same name, the movie details his days of struggles as he tries to make his mark in the musical theatre industry. Actor Andrew Garfield plays the role of Larson in the Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton‘) directorial, which features a wide array of foot-tapping musical numbers.
MOVIES
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
kingstonthisweek.com

Film review: Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Art imitates life striving to create art based on artistic life in the new musical Tick, Tick… Boom! That sounds more complicated than it is. The directing debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton ), Tick, Tick… Boom! is weird to write and hard to explain but easy to enjoy. As the opening prologue notes: “Everything you’re about to see is true, except for the parts Jonathan made up.”
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about his directorial feature film debut: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking his talents from the Broadway stage to the big screen, making his feature film directorial debut with “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, a musical about “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. Joining TODAY in the studio, Miranda says, “It means the world to be able to bring it to the screen.”Nov. 18, 2021.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Tick Tick… Boom Ending, Explained

Director Lin-Manuel Miranda knows how to create magic out of the mundane, like a hectic Sunday diner that freely transforms into a makeshift stage in the tour-de-force musical comedy movie ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ It is a rare comedy that inspires you as much as it makes you cry. Based on a screenplay by Steven Levenson and borrowed from the eponymous semi-autobiographical rock monologue by avant-garde playwright Jonathan Larson, the movie lends a timely retrospect into the life and times of the artist.
MOVIES
ABC News

Review: 'Tick, Tick...Boom!': Andrew Garfield does Jonathan Larson proud

In his stellar debut as a director with “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” now on Netflix, Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of a boy genius who changed musical theater with a multicultural landmark that won a Tony, a Pulitzer and struck a lasting emotional chord with audiences. Though the...
MOVIES
#Ticks#Musical Theater#Voicemail
Idaho8.com

With ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ and ‘Encanto,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t throwing away his movie shots

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not throwing his shots, and in 2021, the creator of “Hamilton” has been getting a whole lot of them. After his earlier work “In the Heights” became a critically admired (if little seen) movie, Miranda has made his directing debut with “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” a loving adaptation of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson’s coming-of-stage story, and written eight original songs for “Encanto,” a Disney animated film featuring a predominantly Latinx cast. That follows another animated movie, Netflix’s “Vivo,” which he produced in addition to writing the music.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

All the Broadway Cameos in Tick, Tick… Boom!

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ brings the life and struggles of composer and playwright Jonathan Larson to the big screen. The musical drama is based on Larson’s own semi-autobiographical stage musical of the same name. It is directed by Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda and features actors such as Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin de Jesús, who have made a name for themselves on stage as well as on-screen. As with Miranda’s previous works such as ‘Hamilton‘ and ‘In the Heights,’ viewers must be wondering if any popular Broadway actors make cameo appearances in the movie. Well, here’s a list of all the Broadway actors who cameo in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom! is a Phenomenal Musical Adaptation

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a household name when it comes to stellar musicals like Hamilton and In the Heights, so when it came to adapting Jonathan Larson’s rock monologue Tick, Tick… BOOM!, it was fitting that Miranda be the one to helm it. After all, Larson’s fingerprints are all over Miranda’s life, as he grew up watching Larson’s smash hit Rent and was influenced by it.
MOVIES
News Channel 25

Musical 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is a vibrant take on a Broadway legend

"Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a film for dreamers and those who envy artists who follow their passions through dead ends and heartache, regardless of whether they'll lead to success or failure. One of the year's best films, it's a catchy musical and a powerful biopic at the same time. Thank...
MUSIC
loc.gov

Turning a Life Into Art: The Evolution of “tick, tick…BOOM!”

The following is part of a series of four blog posts connecting readers to archival materials from the Music Division’s Jonathan Larson Papers. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” opens today. We hope that the sketches, notes, drafts and other materials highlighted in these blog posts enhance your understanding of Larson the creator, and provide new insight as you prepare to watch the film. This post was written by Music Division Archivist Janet McKinney.
ENTERTAINMENT
Observer

Netflix’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom’ Is More Concerned With the Costs of Being an Artist

In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!, Johnathan Larson—the late composer behind the revolutionary musical Rent—is a struggling one-week-shy-of-30 year old playwright who’s spent the past eight years toiling in obscurity while working on what he believes to be his magnum opus. Starring Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom! is a semi-biographical look at Larson’s life before that smashing success of Rent. Its non-linear storytelling takes some getting used to, as it’s narrated through a flash-forward performance of Larson’s “rock-monologue” of the same name, but it provides a thoughtful, pulsing image of the nearly-failed playwright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘The Late Show’: ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’s Andrew Garfield Sings & Shares Sweet Memories Of His Mother

Andrew Garfield stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his Netflix film tick, tick…BOOM! the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pre-Rent musical. Garfield, who plays Jon, a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical, has appeared on the CBS late-night show numerous times, as recently as June. But this time he burst into song. “Lin’s amazing because he’s the kind of person who can see you better than you can see yourself. He had seen me in Angels in...
CELEBRITIES
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: 'Movies in a Minute' on "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Featuring The Cast Of Tick, Tick…Boom!

Producer/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda has been on fire as his movie adaptations of In The Heights and Hamilton have been a surefire hit with the critics; however, Tick, Tick…Boom! is the first time that the veteran will step into the director’s chair and its features a talented cast headlined by The Amazing Spiderman himself, Andrew Garfield. This list comprises of the excellent films that feature the cast of Tick, Tick…Boom! Let’s immediately get started with the first film.
MOVIES

