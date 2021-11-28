ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Thanksgiving Holiday Together as a Couple Again

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving holiday was a full family affair. The couple spent the holiday, their first major one since rekindling their romance,...

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez host food drive with their kids

Bennifer 2.0 is giving back this holiday season. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted a food drive with their respective children over Thanksgiving weekend in support of Rise Against Hunger. The couple were snapped outside of Affleck’s Pacific Palisades, Calif., home on Sunday afternoon as they unloaded a truck full...
Insider says Jennifer Lopez feels romance with Ben Affleck is 'truly meant to be'

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels like her rekindled relationship with actor Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be."According to Fox News, Lopez and Affleck spent time together over the Thanksgiving holiday as the singer dealt with an "intense" past few weeks. "It's been...
JLO Weighs In On Whether She Might Marry Again After 3 Divorces And A New Relationship With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been a worldwide celebrity for decades, and her career isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. But one of the downsides to being an A-listers is that your personal life becomes public. Fans are super invested in JLO’s love life, and the multihyphenate recently weighed in on whether she’d marry again after her 3 divorces and new relationship with Ben Affleck.
