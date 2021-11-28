Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Slams "F--king Sick" Rumors She Faked Her Pregnancy

Gone but not forgotten. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause tragically lost both of her parents, Ranae and Jeff Stause, to lung cancer within two years. “They were really loving people. Some of my best memories are with my mom dancing with her in the living room,” the Netflix star said during Dancing With the Stars in October 2021 while dedicating her performance of “Stars” by Grace Potter and The Nocturnals to her mom and dad during week 6 of the reality dance competition. “It makes me a little sad because I would’ve loved to teach her a little cha-cha or something. She would’ve loved it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO