C'mon C'mon Director Mike Mills On Joaquin Phoenix's Hair & His Therapist's Filmmaking Advice [Interview]

By Jack Giroux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Mills' movies are vivid portraits of a time and place. "Beginners," "20th Century Women," and Mills' latest film, "C'Mon C'Mon," are almost like time capsules. They're...

Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'C'mon C'mon' finds Joaquin Phoenix pivoting from 'Joker' to his sweet side

Joaquin Phoenix does not slaughter anyone or go on any riot-inciting rants in "C'mon C'mon." In a major switcheroo from his Oscar-winning previous film "Joker," he leans into the sweetly befuddled side that characterized his early work in movies such as "To Die For." Phoenix plays an Ira Glass-like radio...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

C’mon C’mon: Mike Mills Delivers Two Films In One

Mike Mills finds a way to deliver two films in one with his newest drama, C’mon C’mon, switching between family and documentary. This is one of those films where it’s a mix of two different films. Writer-director Mike Mills finds a way to weave the stories together. It’s a case where there are two solid films in one. Part of me, however, would like to see more in terms of the documentary side where radio journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is asking children and young adults about the future. The film completed principal photography before the pandemic. One cannot help but think how substantially different that the script would be if produced during the pandemic. Johnny and his nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), travel to New York while Johnny’s estranged sister and Jesse’s mom, Viv (Gaby Hoffman), is taking care of her estranged husband, Paul (Scoot Mcnairy). The film finds Johnny–and sometimes Jesse– in a few different cities.
MOVIES
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Washington Post

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘C’mon C’mon’ is light-years away from ‘The Joker’: unforced, natural, yet still great

So says Johnny, a patient, constantly curious radio journalist portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in a gratifyingly mellow, unmannered turn in “C’mon C’mon.”. As the film opens, Johnny is in Detroit interviewing young people for a “This American Life”-adjacent project about children's’ feelings about their future. Actors often say that their craft is about listening, and “C’mon C’mon” turns that art up to 11: While tweens and teens hold forth about their dreams, anxieties and angers about everything from their families to impending environmental doom, Phoenix’s Johnny listens intently, his boom mic keeping a discreet distance, his eyes fixed on subjects who seem to come alive under his attentive gaze.
MOVIES
PopMatters

Mike Mills on His Drama for the Tender-Hearted ‘C’mon C’mon’

For ten months, Mike Mills edited his latest film, C’mon C’mon, alone, at a desk at home. “My editor Jennifer Vecchiarello was in a little chat window on my computer screen,” he recalls. Locked down at home in 2020, Mills poured his heart into the film, which in many ways couldn’t be more personal.
MOVIES
#Filmmaking#C Mon C Mon#Hair His Therapist
arcamax.com

That chemistry Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman have in 'C'mon C'mon' is completely authentic

Joaquin Phoenix was deeply skeptical director Mike Mills would ever find a child actor talented enough to anchor his film "C'mon C'mon." The tender-hearted story of a radio journalist named Johnny who forges an unexpected emotional bond with his precocious nephew, Jesse, during a cross-country trip, "C'mon C'mon" called for a level of emotional intelligence, subtlety and authenticity that, as a former child actor himself, Phoenix knew was difficult to find in a young kid. In the wrong hands, the intimate, black-and-white film — which is now playing in limited theatrical release, with a gradual theatrical rollout planned on a tide of enthusiastic reviews — was the type of project that could all too easily tip into cliche.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon' review: Joaquin Phoenix stars in moving comedy-drama about an uncle-nephew odyssey across America

It’s not a holiday movie by most definitions. But “C’mon C’mon” makes for ideal holiday theatergoing, as long as going to a theater’s in your pandemic wheelhouse. It’d be compatible on a double bill with “Encanto,” of all things, so that an 11- or 12-year-old might experience two warm, family-centered, contrasting reminders that none of us are perfect but all of us deserve understanding. Writer-director Mike Mills’ film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a public radio journalist who reenters his nephew’s life, garnered an R rating for a little language here and there. Yet with a film expressing a sincere interest in how kids navigate difficult, unpredictable stretches of their lives, 11 or 12 seems fine to me, sez the big-city liberal who listens to a lot of public radio.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: C’MON C’MON (2021): Joaquin Phoenix Is Phenomenal In A Sentimental, Beautifully Made Film

C’mon C’mon (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, Deborah Strang, Jenny Eliscu, Mary Passeri, Brandon Rush, Artrial Clark and Keisuke Hoashi. Director Mike Mills has crafted a wonderfully shot new black and white...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – C’mon C’mon (2021)

Written and Directed by Mike Mills. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Woody Norman, Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, and Sarah Klein. A radio journalist embarks on a cross-country trip with his young nephew. There are real-life concerns about the planet’s future and the emotional struggles of a fictional estranged...
MOVIES
NPR

Director Mike Mills on C'mon C'mon, parenting and more

Mike Mills is a writer and director who's worked in film, TV, and on music videos. He's made the films Beginners and 20th Century Women and his newest movie is called C'mon C'mon. The film centers on two characters. There is Johnny, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and his nine-year-old nephew...
MOVIES
College Media Network

‘C’mon C’mon’ is a perfect film for the holidays

“C’mon C’mon” is a film bound together by human bonds and presented with outstretched hands as if lovingly giving an invitation to join the family. It’s an invitation you don’t want to turn down. The film follows Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), a New York-based radio journalist who’s working on a project...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon' review: Joaquin Phoenix leads one of year's best

Joaquin Phoenix has never been more engaging than he is in "C'mon C'mon." The four-time Oscar nominee (and one-time winner, for his deeply affected turn in 2019's chilling "Joker") is at his warmest and most personable — characteristics not usually associated with the actor — in Mike Mills' bighearted drama, in which he plays a radio journalist working on a project about the way children see the world. Phoenix has been a steady presence in American film since he starred in "Space Camp" 35 years ago, but in "C'mon C'mon," he shows a range and level of humanity that he has rarely showed before. His performance isn't a revelation, but rather a reconfirmation that he's one of the very best talents working in movies today.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

C’mon C’mon

Joaquin Phoenix forms a close bond with a precocious whippersnapper in Mike Mills’ gentle family drama. Kids can be safely relied on to say the darnedest things, and in Mike Mills’ latest feature, indeed they do. But they also say everything else – the funniest things, the saddest things, the strangest things, the most wondrous things.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: Mike Mills’ latest film 'C’mon C’mon:' A love letter to living

The black and white kaleidoscope that is “C’mon C’mon” is an exploration of the space between people and the malleability of relationships. Such subject matter might easily have been lost in the transition from brain to screen, but the phenomenal cast, thoughtful direction and wonderful cinematography brought this world to life perfectly.
MOVIES
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES

