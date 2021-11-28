ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s Antitrust Squeeze May Grease the Wheels for TV Deals (Column)

By Cynthia Littleton
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration made a statement earlier this month when the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit to block the $2.1 billion sale of Simon & Schuster. Merrick Garland’s body block of...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Joe Biden was involved in a deal with a Chinese giant — and was expecting a 10 percent cut

In her new book, “Laptop from Hell,” Post columnist Miranda Devine reconstructs the Biden family’s quest for cash by using files left on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Sunday, she detailed how Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden entered into a deal with Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate CFEC, and contacted businessman Tony Bobulinski to run the enterprise. Here, Bobulinski meets “the big guy” — Joe Biden himself.
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Energy prices are squeezing Biden. Now there’s a grid warning

High gasoline prices and increased heating bills remain political land mines for the Biden administration, but another energy challenge is looming: the power grid. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#The Wheels#Grease#Antitrust#The Justice Department#Simon Schuster#Bertelsmann#Penguin Random House#The White House#The Argus Capital Corp#Cbs
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Sen. Marco Rubio is on the verge of tanking the defense spending bill over an amendment on forced Uyghur labor from China

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida made an unexpected move Wednesday night. Rubio proposed an amendment that could tank the National Defense Authorization Act. He wants to ban imports from China's Xinjiang region with forced labor among Uyghurs. Bringing the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act to a screeching halt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2022?

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires in 2021 from mere pocket change. However, major hurdles are likely to prevent additional upside in the world's hottest cryptocurrency. With just four weeks left before we say goodbye to 2021, it looks like we'll witness another year where cryptocurrencies handily outperform the stock market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy