Biden’s Antitrust Squeeze May Grease the Wheels for TV Deals (Column)
By Cynthia Littleton
imdb.com
5 days ago
The Biden administration made a statement earlier this month when the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit to block the $2.1 billion sale of Simon & Schuster. Merrick Garland’s body block of...
In her new book, “Laptop from Hell,” Post columnist Miranda Devine reconstructs the Biden family’s quest for cash by using files left on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Sunday, she detailed how Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden entered into a deal with Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate CFEC, and contacted businessman Tony Bobulinski to run the enterprise. Here, Bobulinski meets “the big guy” — Joe Biden himself.
High gasoline prices and increased heating bills remain political land mines for the Biden administration, but another energy challenge is looming: the power grid. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your...
President Joe Biden may have avoided a partisan showdown in the Senate by re-nominating Jerome Powell lead the Federal Reserve, but Republicans on Capitol Hill aren't giving him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the three additional nominations he's expected to make in the coming weeks.
Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was challenged Thursday over claims President Biden would regularly grant local TV interviews following passage of his infrastructure bill. As one reporter pointed out at Thursday's press briefing, Biden has only granted one local TV hit since the Nov. 6 vote. Cincinnati's Local 12...
Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
The now-former spokesman for District of Columbia Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser told Fox News on Wednesday that President Biden's tenure in office has led him to change party affiliation and also to vote for GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin in the off-year gubernatorial election in Virginia, where he resides. Victor Jimenez...
The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump’s lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.
Elon Musk believes that an age limit should be set for people who want to run for political office - and it’s a very meme-worthy 69. On Thursday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to his Twitter to address his thoughts about political qualifications. “Let’s set an age limit after...
Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida made an unexpected move Wednesday night. Rubio proposed an amendment that could tank the National Defense Authorization Act. He wants to ban imports from China's Xinjiang region with forced labor among Uyghurs. Bringing the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act to a screeching halt...
Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to discuss previous remarks from President Biden about former President Trump which claimed "anyone who is responsible" for so many COVID-19 deaths should "not remain" in the White House. During a campaign debate last fall, Biden took a jab at then-President Trump for...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. A 32-hour workweek, no pay cuts, and a regular three-day weekend?. It’s not a dream, it’s a reality, according to media CEO Chelsea Fagan, who says she’s been implementing four-day workweeks since July. “Regular...
Shiba Inu made investors millionaires in 2021 from mere pocket change. However, major hurdles are likely to prevent additional upside in the world's hottest cryptocurrency. With just four weeks left before we say goodbye to 2021, it looks like we'll witness another year where cryptocurrencies handily outperform the stock market.
Comments / 0