ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Everything We Know About That '90s Show So Far

By Witney Seibold
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be well-remembered by members of Gen-x and Gen-y, but the 1990s were a ripe time for 1970s nostalgia. There was "The Brady Bunch Movie"...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, First-Look Footage, and Everything We Know So Far

Shonda Rhimes succeeded once again at making one of her shows an avid success. Setting aside the legal courts and E.R.s, she stamped her first original project for Netflix with a seal of the Regency period in a more inclusive manner. Bridgerton follows the romantic entanglements of each sibling in the Bridgerton family as they try to find a suitor amidst the ballrooms and Lady Whistledown’s pamphlets. The first season focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter, as she searches for an ideal match and finds it in the arms of the Duke of Hastings (Rége-Jean Page). All though it is safe to say that viewers have “burned” for these two, it is time to say farewell to this beloved couple and welcome Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) into the spotlight.
TV SERIES
Collider

'It's Always Sunny' Season 15 Release Date, Trailer, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

When the fifteenth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was officially announced in 2020, it marked It's Always Sunny as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American history. Conceptualized by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, and with additional writing credits to Charlie Day, the creators/stars of It's Always Sunny have managed to keep the series hilarious and relevant. Premiering on FX in August of 2005, the series now runs on FXX and is slated for a total renewal of four seasons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Star#That 90s Show#Fox
Collider

'Evil Dead Rise': Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far

The cult-classic comedy-horror franchise, Evil Dead, is returning from the depths with a new, gory story. Evil Dead Rise, first announced in October of 2019, is scheduled to bloody our screens with a reboot of Sam Raimi’s 1981 demonic possession tale, which inspired comedy-horror favorites such as the hilarious A Cabin In The Woods and Shaun Of The Dead. With Raimi returning to produce and Lee Cronin (A Hole In The Ground) selected to write and direct the newest installment, audiences of the original films hope to see the same hilarious and weird horror that they’ve come to expect from the franchise in this new installment. But what will the new film be about? Will the story still be following the rugged anti-hero Ash Williams? We have all the answers to these questions and more below - if you dare read on.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer: Guess Who's Back?

"Peaky Blinders" is gearing up for its sixth and final season in early 2022, and now, the show's official Twitter account has unveiled a new teaser for what's to come. It's another one of those 10-second teasers, like the one they posted in November, but this time, there's a little more to see than just Cillian Murphy's character, Thomas "Tommy" Shelby, walking.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 Spoilers, Predictions & Everything We Know So Far

Meredith and Nick could celebrate Thanksgiving together in "Grey's Anatomy" Season 18 Episode 6. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6 will air this week, and we are predicting that the upcoming installment will be more lighthearted compared to the previous one. After all, it’s Grey’s Anatomy Season 18’s Thanksgiving episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
imdb.com

‘Single All the Way’ Makes the Yuletide Gay in Netflix’s Cheesy Holiday Rom-com

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a gay man in possession of a television in December, must be in want of a cheesy Christmas movie. Whether cinephile, theater lover, or “Drag Race” connoisseur, everyone enjoys something silly to half watch while wrapping presents — and no gay can resist the divine decadence that is Jennifer Coolidge. Enter “Single All the Way,” a cheesy new holiday rom-com debuting on Netflix. Gayness isn’t some problem to be concealed, fretted about, or made fun of here, it’s merely part of the given circumstances. Nor is gayness window dressing, cliche-ridden, or milked for comedy. As thoroughly unproblematic a gay Christmas movie as there ever was, unfortunately “Single All the Way” doesn’t leave room for much else.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

TVLine Items: Benanti Joins Schumer Comedy, Biggs Visits Svu and More

Laura Benanti is bringing her razor-sharp wit to Amy Schumer’s forthcoming Hulu comedy Life & Beth, our sister site Variety reports. Schumer will write, direct, executive-produce and star as Beth, a wine distributor whose life looks pretty great on paper. But when a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The 10 Best Western Movies You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

The western has met a curious fate. Once among the most reliably popular staples of the Hollywood machine, ask around today and your average film fan under 50 is likely to express disinterest, if not outright disdain, for the genre entirely. Push a little harder on these unbelievers and you'll...
TV & VIDEOS
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy