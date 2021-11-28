Everything We Know About That '90s Show So Far

The cult-classic comedy-horror franchise, Evil Dead, is returning from the depths with a new, gory story. Evil Dead Rise, first announced in October of 2019, is scheduled to bloody our screens with a reboot of Sam Raimi’s 1981 demonic possession tale, which inspired comedy-horror favorites such as the hilarious A Cabin In The Woods and Shaun Of The Dead. With Raimi returning to produce and Lee Cronin (A Hole In The Ground) selected to write and direct the newest installment, audiences of the original films hope to see the same hilarious and weird horror that they’ve come to expect from the franchise in this new installment. But what will the new film be about? Will the story still be following the rugged anti-hero Ash Williams? We have all the answers to these questions and more below - if you dare read on.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO