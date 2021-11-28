ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Licorice Pizza’ Doubles Down on Release Strategy: 3 New Cities Get Single-Screening Previews

By Tom Brueggemann
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” opened in New York and Los Angeles this weekend, to high-end results. Now, United Artists wants to continue the slow burn with single-screening previews in three cities...

Indiewire

‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Being the Ricardos’ Try to Break Into a Crowded Oscars Field

With IndieWire’s Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week’s episode of Screen Talk editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire staffer Ryan Lattanzio, parse the late-breaking Oscar contenders “Licorice Pizza,” from Paul Thomas Anderson, and “Being the Ricardos,” from Aaron Sorkin. Will they break into the crowded Oscar...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson’s golden, shimmering vision of the 1970s San Fernando Valley in “Licorice Pizza” is so dreamy, so full of possibility, it’s as if it couldn’t actually have existed. With its lengthy, magic-hour walk-and-talks and its sense of adventure around every corner and down every block, it’s a place where anything could happen as day turns to night.
RESTAURANTS
vanyaland.com

FELIX! goes ‘BACK2BACK’ with a double single release

FELIX! is finally ready to flex under his new moniker. The member of Van Buren Records — formerly known as Lord Felix — released a double single this week (November 23), continuing the rap collective’s break-neck release pace. New tracks “BACK2BACK” and “ANTWERP SIX” place the Brockton rapper firmly in...
BROCKTON, MA
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Licorice Pizza is good, bad, and problematic

EJ Moreno with a video review of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza…. Paul Thomas Anderson is a prolific filmmaker with years of some of the most amazing cinematic work. Unfortunately, his latest outing, Licorice Pizza, couldn’t reach the heights of his other masterworks. While the film has some positives, critic EJ Moreno feels the weak script and troublesome romantic plot weighs it all down.
RESTAURANTS
cincymusic.com

Queen City Silver Stars Release New Single “Down The Road”

Cincinnati’s Queen City Silver Stars have written a brand new single entitled “Down The Road,” which is to be released this Friday!. Recorded in the new QCSS studio, aka: “The Shanty,” this will be their first track done solely for streaming services and online purchase only, and can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Bandcamp, etc.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Ringer

‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Paul Thomas Anderson Rankings

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature film opens today in select theaters. Sean and Amanda have a spoiler-free conversation about the coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley (1:00). Then, Amanda allows Sean some room to work through his feelings and rank his favorite director’s movies from top to bottom (33:00).
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Licorice Pizza Is a Tragicomic Tale of 1970s Hollywood

Alana Kane (played by Alana Haim), the wayward 25-year-old at the center of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, Licorice Pizza, is very bored and a little broke. Stuck in odd jobs and still living with her family in the San Fernando Valley, Alana finds herself drawn to a fast-talking, hilariously self-possessed 15-year-old named Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), a child actor bounding from one adventure to another in 1970s California, years before the invention of helicopter parenting. “Do you think it’s weird that I hang out with Gary and his friends all the time?” Alana asks her sister in the middle of the movie. Her relationship with Gary is not quite a romance, but it’s propelled by giddy flirtation, walking a hazy line of appropriateness. Then she replies to her own question with the obvious answer: “I think it’s weird that I hang out with Gary and his 15-year-old friends all the time.”
MOVIES
InsideHook

Review: The New Jack Daniel’s Release Comes With an Actual Warning

What we’re drinking: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel 2021 Special Release, Coy Hill High Proof. Where it’s from: Jack Daniel’s, the Tenneseee whiskey giant that’s released several other short-run single barrel releases in the past few years, including Heritage Barrel and Barrel Proof Rye. Coy Hill also marks a very recent follow-up to their first age-statement release since Prohibition.
DRINKS
liveforlivemusic.com

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Shares New Instrumental, “Licorice Pizza” [Listen]

Radiohead guitarist and keyboardist Jonny Greenwood has shared a new instrumental entitled “Licorice Pizza”. Produced by Graeme Stewart, Greenwood wrote the piece for the Paul Thomas Anderson film of the same name. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie, Licorice Pizza is set...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Battle Beast Release New Single “Eye of the Storm”

Battle Beast have released a new song, “Eye of the Storm.” It’s the second single from their forthcoming album, Circus of Doom. Guitarist Joona Björkroth comments on the single:. “‘Eye of the Storm’ is a song about the one thing that keeps your boat floating when the storms of the...
MUSIC
brewpublic.com

10 Barrel Brewing Releases All Ways Down Double IPA

The last few packaged beers arriving from 10 Barrel Brewing have been beers that have already received awards when they were available only on draft. This holds true for the brewery’s latest release, the cleverly named All Ways Down Double IPA. Packaged in a graphic riddled can that features snowboards,...
DRINKS
canadianbeats.ca

Paul Saunders releases new single, “Afternoon Café”

Canadian entertainer Paul Saunders has unveiled his new single, “Afternoon Café”. Reminiscent of the sunshine-infused, forever-memorable anthems that ‘70s supergroups like Chicago and Blood, Sweat & Tears brought us, “Afternoon Café” blends latin piano rhythms and percussion with sultry sax that open up into a guitar-driven, tempo-shifted chorus like we’ve just jumped in our Mustang convertible to race up the PCH.
MUSIC
TheWrap

‘Licorice Pizza’ Faces Backlash for ‘Buffoonish’ Asian Accent

It’s not awards season without a controversy or two. One of the first awards season brouhahas is upon us. The movie in question is Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” (currently sporting a near-perfect 90 on Metacritic), which some find quite sour, thanks to a pair of scenes with a goofball restaurant owner (played by Christopher Guest regular John Michael Higgins) who speaks to his Japanese wives in a caricatured faux Japanese accent.
RESTAURANTS
earmilk.com

Camino releases empowering new single “Steady”

Def Jam artist Camino showcases his boisterous vocals and soulful style on the latest release, "Steady." Appearing as the 24th track on Snoop Dogg's latest project Algorithm, the single also features rappers D Smoke and Wiz Khalifa. Equipped with a rhythmic chorus and steadfast bars, the track introduces listeners to the label’s vocalist.
MUSIC
Soompi

Chungha Announces Release Of New Special Single

On November 19 at midnight KST, Chungha announced that she was releasing a special single titled “Killing Me” on November 29 at 6 p.m. KST. This is Chungha’s first official music release since her first studio album “Querencia” in February. She featured on Rain’s song “Why Don’t We” in March, collaborated with Colde on the remake of “My Lips Like Warm Coffee” in June, sang the OST “Someday” for the SBS drama “One the Woman,” and collaborated with LACHICA on “Bad Girl” for “Street Woman Fighter Special.”
MUSIC

