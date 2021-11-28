ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ramos backs Messi for Ballon d'Or triumph after first PSG start together

By Andrew Steel
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defender backed his new team-mate to claim the individual prize after many years as rivals. Sergio Ramos says that he wishes Lionel Messi "all the luck in the world" ahead of this week's Ballon d'Or ceremony, and hopes that his new Paris Saint-Germain team-mate can bring home the honour once...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

PSG's Lionel Messi: Robert Lewandowski deserved to win 2020 Ballon d'Or award

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi said that Robert Lewandowski deserved to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or award after Messi picked up the trophy for a record seventh time on Monday. Lewandowski played a key role in helping Bayern Munich complete the Quadruple in 2020, but last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
nbcboston.com

Lionel Messi Wins Seventh Career Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi may be in a new country playing for a new team in a new league, but he is still taking home the same old hardware. The Paris Saint-Germain megastar was awarded the 2021 Ballon D’Or on Monday at a gala in Paris. It is the seventh time that Messi has earned the prize annually given to the top male soccer player in the world.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Messi admits being PSG teammates with Ramos 'strange - at first'

PSG star Lionel Messi admits calling Sergio Ramos a teammate was difficult in the beginning. Like former Barcelona captain Messi, ex-Real Madrid skipper Ramos joined PSG in a Bosman deal last summer. Messi revealed to Marca: "Now nothing, but at the beginning it was strange after so many years of...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#First Psg#Spaniard#Argentine#French#Espn#La Liga#Real Madrid#Parc Des Princes#The Champions League
goal.com

Messi fit to face Nice despite stomach bug with PSG star set to show off seventh Ballon d'Or

The Argentine superstar collected another Golden Ball at a glitzy awards show on Monday and is set to feature against Nice despite having felt ill. Lionel Messi claimed the seventh Ballon d’Or of his remarkable career on Monday, and the Paris Saint-Germain superstar will show off his latest honour in this week's Ligue 1 game despite struggling with a stomach bug.
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Ballon D'or Top Three Set To Be PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema In Second And Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Third

Reports suggest that the top three for Ballon D'or tonight will be Argentina forward Lionel Messi, France's Karim Benzema and Poland's Robert Lewandowski as 1,2,3. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea's Jorginho both miss out on the top spots. This years Ballon D'or looked as unpredictable as...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Official: Ballon D'or Top 3 - PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Second And Chelsea's Jorginho In Third

The official top three of the Ballon D'or has been announced. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho takes third place, Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finishes second, leaving first place to, once again, go to PSG and Argentina forward Lionel Messi. 3. Jorginho. Chelsea's midfield maestro Jorginho has come...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
FIFA
Tribal Football

Watch: Real Madrid great Ramos' first words after PSG debut

Go behind the scenes after Sergio Ramos' winning debut for Paris Saint Germain. Having overcome a series of injury setbacks since his Bosman arrival in August, former Real Madrid captain Ramos made his debut for Paris Saint Germain in victory at Saint Etienne on Sunday. The Parisians were comfortable 3-1 winners at ASSE.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d’Or

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi was awarded a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday, but for the first time in his illustrious career, there was a mixed reaction to his success. The Argentinian great has made a slow start to life in France after a turbulent year which saw him...
SOCCER
Reuters

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again. The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015...
SOCCER
theedgemarkets.com

Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about Ballon d'Or rivalry with Messi

(Nov 30): Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at comments made by Ballon d'Or organiser Pascal Ferre, saying the editor-in-chief of France Football "lied" about his rivalry with Lionel Messi. Ferre told the New York Times on Friday that Manchester United forward Ronaldo's sole ambition was to retire with more of...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Agent of Bayern Munich ace Lewandowski slams Ballon D'Or voting after Messi triumph

The agent of Robert Lewandowski has slammed the Ballon D'Or after PSG star Lionel Messi took out the award on Monday. Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski finished second behind Messi in voting. But Lewandowski's representative Pini Zahavi insists that his client was more deserving of the award. Zahavi told TZ in...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy