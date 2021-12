Wisconsin hung on for an absolutely massive win over No. 12 Houston at the relocated Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, holding off the Cougars for a 65-63 win. Houston had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but failed to get a shot off in a wild sequence that summed up a bizarre game; Wisconsin led the entire way and held a huge lead in the first half before the Coogs nearly stole the game late thanks to a big run in the second half.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO