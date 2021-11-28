More inappropriate reviews

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
Comments / 0