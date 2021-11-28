Head of Performance, Research Integrity
Location: London, Berlin, Heidelberg, Dordrecht, New York
Permanent role
Closing date: 13th December 2021
The Head of Performance, Research Integrity will lead a new department within the research integrity team, defining and deploying processes and project management standards, supporting the successful implementation of such processes and standards, which will impact diverse teams and partnerships.
The role holder will drive effective reporting, ensuring that the integrity team’s work is visible and transparent, achieving progress towards goals, and deliver successful vendor/services management for services managed within the integrity team. They will drive quality and performance across processes and systems used within the integrity team, building successful relationships with key business partners, and propel effective outcomes from vendors that the integrity team needs to deliver its objectives.
With other senior members of the integrity team, the role holder will create a shared vision for research integrity which will drive and enable the broader Springer Nature strategy.
Responsibilities
Enable performance of team members:
- Create, refine and deploy processes that will enable high-performing teamwork for the integrity team
- Project manage the integrity team’s work streams and projects, with particular attention to high-stake projects
- Deliver information – for example roadmaps, reporting/dashboards, a risk register, and forecasting, ensuring that data is meaningful and accessible to stakeholders
- Manage successful partnerships with business partners, and with the vendors, membership organizations, and subscription services managed within the integrity team
Budget-related responsibilities will include:
- Budget for subscriptions and contracts with integrity-critical services managed within the integrity team
- Responsibility to ensure that budgets held by other teams for integrity-critical services are delivered by those teams, according to shared plans and specifications
- Project management for budget planning process across the integrity team
Success will be measured by:
- Team member satisfaction with systems and processes
- Team achieving milestones on projects and investments
- Success of partnerships and service delivery with partners and by vendors
Experience, skills and qualification requirements
Experience:
- Solid experience in project management and reporting
- Proven experience managing and leading people
- Thorough understanding of STM publishing
- Experience managing successful vendor and partner relationships
Skills/Knowledge:
- Demonstrated analytical skills, organizational skills, and ability to think strategically and solve problems
- Management reporting and analysis
- Highly-developed process management, project management skills
- Team building and team development for this new team
- Driving performance by motivating and inspiring
- Negotiation, in order to successfully manage changes, and also to manage vendor/partner relationships
- Risk management and control, including by planning and organizing
- Effective decision making
- Excellent motivational and communication skills
Qualifications
- Relevant professional qualification and/or extensive and relevant job experience
To apply: Please submit a CV and covering letter outlining your motivations for applying for the role.
