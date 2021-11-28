Design Lead

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you a skilled brand-led graphic designer with a passion for bringing brands to life across multiple channels? Do you get excited by taking on a brief and turning it into something the audience will love? Are you a conceptual thinker with an eye for detail at every stage including execution? Do you want to use your skills to make a real difference to girls' lives?

This is a really exciting time to join Girlguiding. We have much to be proud of in our one hundred years of history, but we know that to remain vibrant and relevant to young people we must continually evolve.

We have begun a process of significant change: transforming the organisation so it can meet the challenges of the future by putting young people at the heart of our organisation. We are on a mission to amplify the voices of girls and young women, so they can champion change in their own lives and the wider world; to build strong partnerships that can increase our reach and impact; and to increase the support we offer our amazing adult volunteers who deliver incredible experiences to young people across the UK every week.

We're looking for a talented and experienced designer to join our team. This role will work collaboratively with colleagues to deliver exceptional brand creative across a multitude of touchpoints and channels, from badges to integrated campaigns. You'll be up to date with latest brand and design trends, be highly proficient on a Mac and fluent within Adobe Creative Suite. And you'll be experienced in working with brand guidelines and finding fresh ways to engage your audiences.

You'll work with colleagues across the organisation to create stand-out creative work that appeals to its audience and expresses our brand in an inspiring way. Working closely with colleagues in the brand and creative team you'll deliver projects from concept through to artwork. And you'll use your expertise to support in overseeing work done by freelancers and agencies. You'll be a collaborative team player as well as confident to manage your own workload, prioritising projects as needed.

You are also required to send a portfolio, either via a digital link or PDF.

This role sits in the Brand and Creative team and reports to the brand and creative manager.

Girlguiding values the differences that a diverse workforce brings and is committed to inclusivity, and to employing and supporting a diverse workforce. Girlguiding is proud to be part of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme, a member of the Business Disability Forum, and a member of Time to Change – improving attitudes towards mental health. While Girlguiding’s young members may be girl only, our staff team is mixed gender. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability (physical or mental), gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion and belief, sex, and sexual orientation.

We are committed to supporting our staff to achieve a good work-life balance and offer flexible working options wherever we reasonably can. Girlguiding is a COVID secure employer, offering hybrid working and providing support for all employees during the current pandemic. All staff are required to carry out our online health and safety training and complete a DSE risk assessment to ensure we can provide the support you require.

