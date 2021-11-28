Location: Chester

Full Time, Permanent Role

Closing date: Sunday 12th December 2021

Springer Healthcare is a full service agency and leading publisher of medical educational products for the healthcare community, and forms part of Springer Nature, one of the world’s leading global scientific and medical publishers. We're looking for an Editorial Administrator in the Tattenhall (Chester) office to work as part of the Adis Rapid+ Journal Publishing team, who are responsible for publishing a portfolio of clinical journals.The successful candidate will be providing crucial scientific administrative support to the publishing team in order to ensure the successful and timely online publication of journals published by Adis Rapid+. There may be opportunities for personal development and for progression into a range of different areas of journal publishing in the future.

Responsibilities:

Provide scientific administrative support to Adis Rapid+ journal team and help them to manage the publication of journal articles

Coordinate projects with internal departments and external authors/clients, and manage article workflow in a timely manner

Coordinate peer review process for articles submitted to the journals and provide support to the Editorial staff, authors and reviewers

Research and allocate appropriate peer reviewers for manuscripts (in terms of subject area and according to reviewers' agreed availability)

Assist Editors with any marketing requirements they may have such as email campaigns, researching new client contacts and maintaining the current client contact database to assist with business development activities

Coordinate invoicing and financial support for articles published in the journals

Assist with additional ad hoc tasks as requested to support team with workflows and processes

Skills, Experience & Qualifications:

Essential

Biomedical/biological degree or postgrad degree, or equivalent experience

Keen interest in scientific publishing and a desire to progress within this field

Ability to handle multiple projects, prioritise effectively and meet strict deadlines

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Exceptional attention to detail

Diplomacy along with effective negotiation and problem-solving skills

High level of computer literacy

Ability to proactively and calmly identify and address problems quickly

Adaptable to change and willing to take on new and different responsibilities as they arise​​​​

Please note, your own transport required, office location is not on a public transport route.

At this point in time Springer Nature employees in the UK are continuing to work from home and a virtual on-boarding is provided to all new starters. When employees return to the offices a global from home policy and core hours will be introduced which will be discussed during interviews.

To apply: please submit your CV and covering letter, expressing interest in the role and your salary expectations.

Springer Nature is a Disability Confident Committed Employer and we encourage applications from candidates with disabilities. If you consider yourself to have a disability or learning difficulty and wish to submit your application in an alternative format or would like to discuss reasonable adjustments during the application and interview process, please get in touch either by phone on +44 (0)207 014 4020 or by email SpringerNatureUKCareers@springernature.com so we can make any necessary arrangements.

At Springer Nature we value and celebrate the diversity of our people. We recognise the many benefits of a diverse workforce and strive for an inclusive workplace that empowers all our colleagues to thrive. Our search for the best talent fully encompasses and embraces these values and principles. https://group.springernature.com/jp/group/taking-responsibility/diversity-equity-inclusion.