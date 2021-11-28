Teacher of Maths

Maths teacher required for Wigan secondary school

Your new company Is dynamic forward thinking Academy with lots of opportunities for teacher training. They pride themselves on making it a vibrant and exciting place with a positive ethos that runs throughout.

Your new role - My client is looking a teacher who wants to make a real difference in supporting students and furthering the success of the department. They are on a really exciting journey of growth and development and are open to incorporating fresh ideas from new staff members The English team are passionate about delivering the English curriculum in an engaging, lively and inspiring way and we are, therefore, looking for someone creative who thinks outside of the box and believes in change. They have some really brilliant opportunities for ambitious candidates.

Key Duties

Be able to develop, plan and deliver effective and high quality learning experiences to all students

Be an aspirational professional who is enthusiastic, influential and committed to working in pursuit of success for the academy and its learners.

To set high expectations for all pupils, to deepen their knowledge and understanding and to maximise their achievement.

To assess pupils' work systematically and use the results to inform future planning, teaching and curricular development.

What you'll need to succeed

Have qualified teacher status and experience delivering Maths

Have demonstrable commitment to inclusive teaching and learning.

Be able to demonstrate the appropriate motivation to work with young people Use data to inform target setting and planning

