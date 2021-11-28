Teacher of Maths

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Maths teacher required for Wigan secondary school

Your new company Is dynamic forward thinking Academy with lots of opportunities for teacher training. They pride themselves on making it a vibrant and exciting place with a positive ethos that runs throughout.

Your new role - My client is looking a teacher who wants to make a real difference in supporting students and furthering the success of the department. They are on a really exciting journey of growth and development and are open to incorporating fresh ideas from new staff members The English team are passionate about delivering the English curriculum in an engaging, lively and inspiring way and we are, therefore, looking for someone creative who thinks outside of the box and believes in change. They have some really brilliant opportunities for ambitious candidates.

Key Duties

  • Be able to develop, plan and deliver effective and high quality learning experiences to all students
  • Be an aspirational professional who is enthusiastic, influential and committed to working in pursuit of success for the academy and its learners.
  • To set high expectations for all pupils, to deepen their knowledge and understanding and to maximise their achievement.
  • To assess pupils' work systematically and use the results to inform future planning, teaching and curricular development.

What you'll need to succeed

  • Have qualified teacher status and experience delivering Maths
  • Have demonstrable commitment to inclusive teaching and learning.
  • Be able to demonstrate the appropriate motivation to work with young people Use data to inform target setting and planning

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

NewsBreak
Education
fordham.edu

Practical Math from Dean Maura Mast

For many students, calculating the APR of a credit card and deciding whether it’s better to buy or rent are concepts that they learned at home. But not everyone is so lucky. “Our students come into this class knowing all sorts of amazing things about art, literature, science, math, chemistry, and yet the class is an eye-opener—even for the math students,” said Mast. “Not every family talks about practical finance or the context of interest rates for credit cards and loans.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Fontana Herald News

Local students, teacher receive national honor for improving math skills

Truman Middle School eighth-graders Iris Tovar and Keila Molina Hernandez have been recognized as 2021 Houghton Mifflin Houghton (HMH) 180 Award winners — an honor given to just 30 students across the country — for their perseverance in overcoming past struggles with math and displaying academic progress. Tovar and Molina...
FONTANA, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Rebuttal: Math Supports BIPOC Students

If you asked a random high school student what their least favorite subject was, many would say math. Math is seen as “fairly useless in many careers,” and some say they just “don’t get numbers.” While it’s okay to not enjoy math, it’s a fundamental part of the world around us, and we need students who will solve the world’s problems. Four years of math doesn’t hurt students of color, and discouraging these students from taking challenging courses only leads to One common argument against math is that high school-level mathematics is “fairly useless in many careers.” While someone working at Marshall’s may not be using trigonometry in their daily lives, the purpose of high school is to propel students toward college, a career, or both. Even if a student isn’t interested in engineering, architecture, biology, medicine, or other jobs that apply mathematics daily, these skills provide a foundation on which many successful careers are based. While it can be argued that many students do not plan to go to college or pursue one of these careers, the purpose of education is to keep students’ options open.
BERKELEY, CA
The Guardian

