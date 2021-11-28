ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastoral Support Assistant | Kingston

Pastoral Support Assistant role based in a mainstream Secondary School in Kingston that will see you working as part of the wellbeing team helping students both in and out of the classroom.

The school has a strong pastoral system that has supported the creation of a strong community, focused on learning. The Headteacher and Senior Leaders have rapidly established a well achieving school, with a clear vision, culture and ethos. Your role as a Pastoral Support Assistant will see you working directly with the Senior Leadership team and head of Pastoral Care. A Pastoral Support Assistant role will be centred around attendance, behaviour, medical needs, SEND and some administrative tasks.

  • Pastoral Support Assistant
  • Suitable for a First-Class Psychology graduate or a First-Class graduate within interest in SEND / Pastoral Support Assistant
  • Based in a mainstream Secondary School in Kingston
  • Monday-Friday, 8:30-4pm - Full Time
  • £350 per week, paid weekly on a PAYE basis

As a Pastoral Support Assistant, you will be working directly with students as well as working with the safeguarding team, parents and external professionals. This is a challenging but highly rewarding role based in a great mainstream Secondary School in Kingston.

If you are interested in this Pastoral Support Assistant role and think that it would be the ideal move for you this year, apply today by sending your CV across to Megan at Ribbons & Reeves.

Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiters. We specialise in helping educators of all level’s secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this Pastoral Support Assistant role, in Kingston. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’. We look forward to supporting you in your application to this Pastoral Support Assistant role.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Westerly Sun

With community support, centers able to meet growing need for holiday assistance

For Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center Executive Director Susan Sedensky and members of the PNC, there is plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure of the center in 2020, staff and board members came together to provide a record 525 meals last Thanksgiving despite not having the usual volunteer help that the center usually receives around the holidays. It wasn’t that the center didn’t have people who wanted to help, but Sedensky said safety concerns prevented her from being able to accept in-person volunteers.
WESTERLY, RI
