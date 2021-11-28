ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Reward and Benefits Team Leader / Manager 215272

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Permanent Reward & Benefits Team Leader/ Manager, Northamptonshire-Hybrid, Competitive salary.

Your new company

A fantastic permanent opportunity for a Reward and Benefits Team Leader / Manager, bring your ambition and talent to this fast-paced organisation and you'll be given the scope and opportunity to achieve just that - investing in your own future, building your expertise and contributing to a diverse culture.

Your new role

As a permanent Reward and Benefits Manager, who will manage and oversee the teams Reward and Benefit day-to-day activities and tasks . In this role you will provide an escalation point for the resolution of queries and support the team by providing timely and accurate advice enabling them to deliver high levels of customer service that meets or exceeds service standards and targets. You will cascade the annual key work objectives and regularly undertake performance reviews and 1-2-1 meetings to identify opportunities for continuous improvement. In addition you will focus on meeting KPIs/ SLAs through effective communication and prioritisation, monitoring quality management statistics, ensuring that resources are in place to achieve all the HR Shared Service Centre objectives.

What you'll need to succeed

You will need to have experience as a Reward and Benefits Team Leader or Manager, who has managed a small team, ideally within a shared service centre environment. You must have previous experience of managing and delivering multiple Rewards and Benefits offerings simultaneously.

What you'll get in return

A great opportunity to join a collaborative, fast-paced, forward thinking organisation who are looking for talented people to develop with the organisation. 26 days holiday, Pension up to 7.5%, 26 days holiday and the opportunity to buy and sell holiday and 2 share save scheme options.

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays EA is a trading division of Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited and acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wrap Around Club Team Leader

A primary school in the heart for Leamington Spa are looking to recruit a Team Leader to manage and run their Wrap Around Club, the hours for this are between 7.15 - 9.00 and 15.00 - 18.00 (total hours 23 hours, 45 mins). This role is term time only but...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Rewards
finextra.com

The future of wealth management: Benefits of innovation and digitisation

This is an excerpt from Finextra's Research report 'The Future of Wealth Management 2022,' and is available for download via Finextra Research. Traditional and established wealth management operating models are increasingly under existential threat. Today’s investors do not want quarterly paper statements. They want instant access to their portfolios, a clear view of performance data, and real-time updates on what their investments are worth. All of this can be achieved through digitisation – the benefits of which extend beyond meeting client demand.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Waste Management (WM) Benefits From Acquisitions, Debt Ails

WM - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run on the bourses so far this year. The stock has appreciated 41.5% over the past year, outperforming the 2.8% decline of the industry it belongs to and 23.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company recently reported third-quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

6 critical steps for successfully restructuring a management team

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Business is always evolving, and sometimes an organization can see real benefit from making some internal changes. Restructuring the management team may help a business boost productivity, identify new opportunities and better serve employees and customers. But it’s not a simple undertaking; just shifting responsibilities around or changing titles is unlikely to produce the improvements being sought. And while restructuring the leadership team is a top-down effort, it’s essential to ensure employees fully understand the method and reasons behind any changes being made.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
prdaily.com

3 tips for agency leaders to reengage their teams

Here is the fact: As business leaders, we are all up against the biggest workplace revolution many of us have seen in our entire careers. And in the agency world, we already deal with higher turnover than many other others. It’s hardly surprising employee engagement is at a historic low,...
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

What this leader finds most rewarding about working in medtech

The general manager of Johnson & Johnson’s Cerenovus site in Galway tells us about his role and the importance of gender equality in STEM. Michael Gilvarry is the general manager of Cerenovus in Galway, which is part of the Johnson & Johnson family of medical devices companies. It is a...
ECONOMY
prdaily.com

9 team management tips to avoid holiday chaos

Companies are having a hard enough time right now recruiting and retaining enough workers to complete whatever needs to be done. How will they survive when you, the one who truly runs the show and keeps it all together, finally takes a few days off?. Holiday breaks can make workflows...
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

Allegiance Benefit Plan Management names new president

Stephen Tahta, MD, will serve as the new president and general manager of Cigna-owned Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, the Montana-based insurance agency said Nov. 19. Dr. Tahta assumes the position from former company head Ron Dewsnup, who led for 16 years before announcing his retirement. Dr. Tahta joined Allegiance in 2018 as its CMO.
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy