Reward and Benefits Team Leader / Manager 215272

Permanent Reward & Benefits Team Leader/ Manager, Northamptonshire-Hybrid, Competitive salary.

Your new company

A fantastic permanent opportunity for a Reward and Benefits Team Leader / Manager, bring your ambition and talent to this fast-paced organisation and you'll be given the scope and opportunity to achieve just that - investing in your own future, building your expertise and contributing to a diverse culture.

Your new role

As a permanent Reward and Benefits Manager, who will manage and oversee the teams Reward and Benefit day-to-day activities and tasks . In this role you will provide an escalation point for the resolution of queries and support the team by providing timely and accurate advice enabling them to deliver high levels of customer service that meets or exceeds service standards and targets. You will cascade the annual key work objectives and regularly undertake performance reviews and 1-2-1 meetings to identify opportunities for continuous improvement. In addition you will focus on meeting KPIs/ SLAs through effective communication and prioritisation, monitoring quality management statistics, ensuring that resources are in place to achieve all the HR Shared Service Centre objectives.

What you'll need to succeed

You will need to have experience as a Reward and Benefits Team Leader or Manager, who has managed a small team, ideally within a shared service centre environment. You must have previous experience of managing and delivering multiple Rewards and Benefits offerings simultaneously.

What you'll get in return

A great opportunity to join a collaborative, fast-paced, forward thinking organisation who are looking for talented people to develop with the organisation. 26 days holiday, Pension up to 7.5%, 26 days holiday and the opportunity to buy and sell holiday and 2 share save scheme options.

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays EA is a trading division of Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited and acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk