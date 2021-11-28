ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

OFSTED rated good secondary school in Wigan seeks teacher of English to start in January 2022

Your new company

Our partner secondary school in Wigan has approached Hays Education to seek a teacher of English to start in January 2022 until the end of the academic year. Easily accessible by road and public transport links this state of the art modern school has an excellent reputation locally.

Your new role

In your new role you'll be responsible for the teaching of English to KS3 and KS4 pupils of mixed ability, as this is a long term role you will be required to plan and prepare lessons as well as assessing and marking work to ensure pupils are on target to hit projected grades. You may also be required to attend additional school functions such as departmental meetings and parents evenings.

What you'll need to succeed

You must have QTS/QTLS or be a Newly Qualified Teacher (NQT/ECT) and have experience teaching in the UK curriculum across KS3 and KS4 to be successful in this role. You will be able to form positive relationships with your pupils, able to engage them in your lessons with an enthusiastic approach. You will be available from January 2022 and able to commit to the role until at least the end of the academic year.

What you'll get in return

In return you will receive a competitive daily rate of pay and join a good school. You will be supported by SLT at the school along with your dedicated Hays consultant who will assist with any queries throughout your assignment and actively seek your next role. You will also join our Hays Refer a Friend Scheme where you could be entitled to receiving £250 in high street vouchers.

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

