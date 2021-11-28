ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Job Title: Project Manager

Location: London or Chester (UK)

Fixed Term Role, Full Time

Closing Date for Applications: Sunday 12th December 2021

Springer Healthcare is a leading scientific publisher and provider of bespoke educational content. The Operations Team is responsible for the production of pharma-focused products, supporting the sales team through the selling process, from pricing to fulfilment.

The Springer Healthcare Operations team is searching for an experienced Project Manager to provide end-to-end project management support across a range of projects utilising content from the Springer Nature publishing portfolio as well as our society partners.

Responsibilities:

  • Deliver projects and services being sold through the UK office
  • Keep full and up to date project files
  • Brief and liaise with printers, typesetters
  • Check proofs and artwork and organise corrective actions
  • Enter all data in relevant project management, sales and purchase order systems, complying with agreed internal processes and coding requirements
  • Work closely with the rest of the team to set up new systems and processes and share best practice with other offices
  • Provide support to other offices for obtaining third party non contractual quotes, pdfs
  • Pro-active handling of client/internal queries
  • Accurately complete invoicing of projects by agreed monthly deadlines
  • Help with general requests and problems with regard to accounting

Experience, Skills & Qualifications:

Essential

  • Proven experience in a sales office environment
  • Proven examples of being highly organised
  • Ability to work to tight deadlines and under own initiative
  • Examples of being able to prioritise in times of heavy workload and to manage several projects at a time
  • Ability to provide examples of adjusting to changing situations quickly
  • Proven ability to build strong working relationships
  • Proven examples of negotiation in relevant situations
  • Highly computer literate

Desirable

  • Educated to degree level or equivalent experience

At this point in time Springer Nature employees in the UK are continuing to work from home and the successful applicant for this role will be provided with a full virtual onboarding. When employees return to the offices a Global Working From Home policy and core hours will be introduced and this will be discussed during interviews.

To apply please submit your CV and cover letter.

Springer Nature is a Disability Confident Committed Employer and we encourage applications from candidates with disabilities. If you consider yourself to have a disability or learning difficulty and wish to submit your application in an alternative format or would like to discuss reasonable adjustments during the application and interview process, please get in touch either by phone on +44 (0)207 014 4020 or by email SpringerNatureUKCareers@springernature.com so we can make any necessary arrangements.

At Springer Nature we value and celebrate the diversity of our people. We recognise the many benefits of a diverse workforce and strive for an inclusive workplace that empowers all our colleagues to thrive. Our search for the best talent fully encompasses and embraces these values and principles. https://group.springernature.com/jp/group/taking-responsibility/diversity-equity-inclusion.

