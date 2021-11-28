Business Support Manager
International Professional Membership Body
Hybrid Working commutable to Holborn, Central London
Basic Salary £45,000 with excellent benefits Life assurance plan, Pension scheme with 8% employer’s contribution, 26 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Private healthcare care (BUPA) option, Health screening, Interest free season ticket loan, Cycle to work scheme, Employee performance recognition
Permanent, Full Time
My client a reputable and established international professional membership body is currently searching for a Business Support Manager
Principal Accountabilities
Strategic support
Support the new leadership of Markets Development Group as they develop and drive transformation in line with the strategy
Provide assistance to the Director on management of strategic programmes and initiatives as required
Lead on a range of initiatives and projects as determined by the Director
Proactively plan and manage the regular updates to Executive Leadership Team, the CEO’s Office and Management Board and committees, ensuring these effectively demonstrate delivery of the institute Corporate Plan
Provision of support to the Sustainable Membership Model Programme
Operational Support
Oversee the effective overall operation of the Markets Development Group
Coordinate complex scheduling and extensive calendar management, as well as management of content and flow of information to senior leaders
Prepare, draft, proofread and execute accurate business correspondence using excellent communication skills
Compile reports, conduct desk based research and prepare/ format presentations
Act as an all-around gatekeeper and strategically manage the MDG leaders’ time with respect to priorities, goals, and objectives
Support the Director’s inbox management, prioritising actions and archiving effectively
Setting virtual and in-person meetings for leaders and the Group
Run the Director’s office, including secretariat duties for the Group meetings
Support all aspects of domestic and international travel: attending planning meetings, booking travel, visas and accommodation, ensuring the expense policy is adhered to and contributing to the production of itineraries and briefing packs
Financial:
Manage the Director’s expenses and reconcile credit card statements, ensuring payments are charged to the correct budget and nominal code
Process expenses for the Group as needed
Liaise with HR to support the recruitment and induction of any new members of the team, and assist the Director on other HR matters as they arise
Use the CRM database to record all of the Director’s stakeholder engagement and obtain management information for Group reporting
Knowledge and Experience
Essential:
Educated A level
Proven experience in a senior support role
Strong communication skills and people handling abilities
Strong time management skills
Lead initiatives from inception to conclusion
Working in and with international teams
Familiarity with Microsoft Office packages
Desired:
Some knowledge/experience of international business development or international markets
Some knowledge/understanding of membership organisations
Some understanding of financial services
Familiarity with MS Dynamics platform
Familiarity with Microsoft 365
