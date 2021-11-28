ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Support Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCszS_0d8j7U8200

Business Support Manager

International Professional Membership Body

Hybrid Working commutable to Holborn, Central London

Basic Salary £45,000 with excellent benefits Life assurance plan, Pension scheme with 8% employer’s contribution, 26 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Private healthcare care (BUPA) option, Health screening, Interest free season ticket loan, Cycle to work scheme, Employee performance recognition

Permanent, Full Time

My client a reputable and established international professional membership body is currently searching for a Business Support Manager

Principal Accountabilities

Strategic support

Support the new leadership of Markets Development Group as they develop and drive transformation in line with the strategy

Provide assistance to the Director on management of strategic programmes and initiatives as required

Lead on a range of initiatives and projects as determined by the Director

Proactively plan and manage the regular updates to Executive Leadership Team, the CEO’s Office and Management Board and committees, ensuring these effectively demonstrate delivery of the institute Corporate Plan

Provision of support to the Sustainable Membership Model Programme

Operational Support

Oversee the effective overall operation of the Markets Development Group

Coordinate complex scheduling and extensive calendar management, as well as management of content and flow of information to senior leaders

Prepare, draft, proofread and execute accurate business correspondence using excellent communication skills

Compile reports, conduct desk based research and prepare/ format presentations

Act as an all-around gatekeeper and strategically manage the MDG leaders’ time with respect to priorities, goals, and objectives

Support the Director’s inbox management, prioritising actions and archiving effectively

Setting virtual and in-person meetings for leaders and the Group

Run the Director’s office, including secretariat duties for the Group meetings

Support all aspects of domestic and international travel: attending planning meetings, booking travel, visas and accommodation, ensuring the expense policy is adhered to and contributing to the production of itineraries and briefing packs

Financial:

Manage the Director’s expenses and reconcile credit card statements, ensuring payments are charged to the correct budget and nominal code

Process expenses for the Group as needed

Liaise with HR to support the recruitment and induction of any new members of the team, and assist the Director on other HR matters as they arise

Use the CRM database to record all of the Director’s stakeholder engagement and obtain management information for Group reporting

Knowledge and Experience

Essential:

Educated A level

Proven experience in a senior support role

Strong communication skills and people handling abilities

Strong time management skills

Lead initiatives from inception to conclusion

Working in and with international teams

Familiarity with Microsoft Office packages

Desired:

Some knowledge/experience of international business development or international markets

Some knowledge/understanding of membership organisations

Some understanding of financial services

Familiarity with MS Dynamics platform

Familiarity with Microsoft 365

To apply to this role please send your CV

Due to the volume of applications we are only able to contact successful applicants. Therefore if you have not heard from us within 10 working days please deem your application as unsuccessful on this occasion.

membershipbespoke is acting as recruitment business in relation to this role. membershipbespoke positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity.

membershipbespoke remains the only specialist recruitment organisation in the UK, which offers a dedicated service tailored to the needs of Trade Associations, Unions, Professional and Regulatory Bodies.

