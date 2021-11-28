Speech and Language Teaching Assistant | Wandsworth

Are you looking for an opportunity to develop your skills and gain a wider understanding with a hands-on role in this Speech and Language Teaching Assistant role?

Your role as a Speech and Language Teaching Assistant will see you provide intervention sessions for children with speech and communication difficulties. You, as a Speech and Language Teaching Assistant, will play a key part in continuing the school beliefs that pupils are challenged routinely to apply their knowledge and skills in their work and to strengthen the quality of children’s learning so that they make progress in all areas of the curriculum.

Speech and Language Teaching Assistant

First-Class Linguistics Graduate

Working with the school SENCo as a Speech and Language Teaching Assistant

Provide specialist Speech and Language 1:1 sessions

Monday-Friday, 8:30-4pm - Full Time

£350 per week, paid weekly on a PAYE basis

The school believe in helping students to excel and do this by ensuring that the teaching consistently challenges children, including those who are disadvantaged, to build quickly on their existing skills and understanding and achieve to the very best of their capabilities. The headteacher provides inspirational leadership with leaders and staff sharing their high aspirations. They expect the very best from each other and from pupils and as a result, pupils flourish, both academically and in their personal development.

The perfect Speech and Language Teaching Assistant will have graduated with a First-Class linguistics degree and will have excellent knowledge of pronunciation, grammar and syntax. As a Speech and Language Teaching Assistant you will share your knowledge to help pupils to progress in their understanding of the English language.

