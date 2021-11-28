Are you an experienced creative projects lead with a talent for managing projects that deliver exceptional work? Are you super-organised and an expert stakeholder manager who's calm under pressure? Can you write briefs that inspire creatives and manage projects of all sizes from brief to final delivery? Are you excited to use your talents to help Girlguiding meet its objectives and help girls have amazing experiences?

This is a really exciting time to join Girlguiding. We have much to be proud of in our one hundred years of history, but we know that to remain vibrant and relevant to young people we must continually evolve.

We have begun a process of significant change: transforming the organisation so it can meet the challenges of the future by putting young people at the heart of our organisation. We are on a mission to amplify the voices of girls and young women, so they can champion change in their own lives and the wider world; to build strong partnerships that can increase our reach and impact; and to increase the support we offer our amazing adult volunteers who deliver incredible experiences to young people across the UK every week.

We're looking for an experienced creative projects lead to join our team. This role will lead and manage projects that deliver outstanding digital and print assets that build our brand and appeal to our audiences. You'll work with colleagues across the organisation to ensure their projects are delivered on time, on budget and to excellent standards. You'll be up to date with latest brand and design trends, and be experienced in working with brand and tone of voice guidelines.

You'll bring excellent project and stakeholder management skills to ensure internal client briefs are met and our in-house creatives and freelancers deliver quality and value for money for Girlguiding. You'll have a sound understanding of the creative process and know how to get the best out of the designers and writers you work with. You'll be a collaborative team player and highly proficient in managing your workload, prioritising multiple projects as needed.

This role sits in the Brand and Creative team and reports to the brand and creative manager.

Girlguiding values the differences that a diverse workforce brings and is committed to inclusivity, and to employing and supporting a diverse workforce. Girlguiding is proud to be part of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme, a member of the Business Disability Forum, and a member of Time to Change – improving attitudes towards mental health. While Girlguiding’s young members may be girl only, our staff team is mixed gender. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability (physical or mental), gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion and belief, sex, and sexual orientation.

We are committed to supporting our staff to achieve a good work-life balance and offer flexible working options wherever we reasonably can. Girlguiding is a COVID secure employer, offering hybrid working and providing support for all employees during the current pandemic. All staff are required to carry out our online health and safety training and complete a DSE risk assessment to ensure we can provide the support you require.