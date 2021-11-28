ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Brand Creative Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Are you an experienced brand manager with a talent for leading a creative team to deliver exceptional work? Are you passionate about the power of brand, and experienced in leading brand and creative projects that excite and engage audiences? Are you an expert stakeholder manager who's calm under pressure? Are you excited to use your talents to help Girlguiding meet its objectives and help girls have amazing experiences?

This is a really exciting time to join Girlguiding. We have much to be proud of in our one hundred years of history, but we know that to remain vibrant and relevant to young people we must continually evolve.

We have begun a process of significant change: transforming the organisation so it can meet the challenges of the future by putting young people at the heart of our organisation. We are on a mission to amplify the voices of girls and young women, so they can champion change in their own lives and the wider world; to build strong partnerships that can increase our reach and impact; and to increase the support we offer our amazing adult volunteers who deliver incredible experiences to young people across the UK every week.

We're looking for an inspiring leader to manage our brand and creative team. This role will champion our brand across Girlguiding and oversee its consistent application across the work the organisation delivers. You'll work with colleagues across the Girlguiding to ensure brand and creative is seamlessly integrated into projects. You'll lead your own projects as well as bringing your expertise to oversee and consult on others.

You'll bring excellent project and stakeholder management skills to ensure the team, freelancers and agencies deliver quality and value for money for Girlguiding. You'll have a sound understanding of brand strategy, the creative process and be up-to-date with the latest brand and marketing trends. You'll have an eye for detail and provide big picture thinking.

This role sits in the Brand and Creative team and reports to the head of brand, marketing and communications.

Girlguiding values the differences that a diverse workforce brings and is committed to inclusivity, and to employing and supporting a diverse workforce. Girlguiding is proud to be part of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme, a member of the Business Disability Forum, and a member of Time to Change – improving attitudes towards mental health. While Girlguiding’s young members may be girl only, our staff team is mixed gender. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability (physical or mental), gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion and belief, sex, and sexual orientation.

We are committed to supporting our staff to achieve a good work-life balance and offer flexible working options wherever we reasonably can. Girlguiding is a COVID secure employer, offering hybrid working and providing support for all employees during the current pandemic. All staff are required to carry out our online health and safety training and complete a DSE risk assessment to ensure we can provide the support you require.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Receptionist - Creative Agency

Calling all Receptionists with experience in a creative brand or creative agency!. A Brand new role has arisen for a superstar Receptionist to join a busy and buzzy team in an exciting creative! Based in stunning offices in Central London, this is a fantastic opportunity to join a welcoming, fun and warm team of creatives, in a purpose led agency. In return for your hard work and dedication in this role, you will be generously compensated and will work in a nurturing, supportive team in which you can grow and develop.
JOBS
The Guardian

Creative Projects Lead

Are you an experienced creative projects lead with a talent for managing projects that deliver exceptional work? Are you super-organised and an expert stakeholder manager who's calm under pressure? Can you write briefs that inspire creatives and manage projects of all sizes from brief to final delivery? Are you excited to use your talents to help Girlguiding meet its objectives and help girls have amazing experiences?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Brand Creative
thedallasnews.net

Creative Galileo partners with Periwinkle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Creative Galileo, one of the fastest-growing kids early learning apps today, announced that it has partnered with Periwinkle by Jeevandeep Edumedia, an industry leader with 50 years of legacy. Periwinkle focuses on creating engaging and thoughtful content for children based on global education standards.
BUSINESS
Design Week

Creative UK launches brand identity following merger

The new organisation comprises Creative England and the Creative Industries Federation, with the identity developed by Multivitamin. Creative UK – the organisation formed from the merger of the Creative Industries Federation and Creative England – has unveiled a new brand identity which seeks to “connect and empower” the creative sector.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Why customer relationship management is the top first-party data brand strategy

Where are we headed? Ad Age’s Where Series examines the unprecedented challenges facing marketers and offers a look at where the industry is going in 2021 and beyond. In the last of four quarterly reports, we highlight the trends fueling the evolution and growing importance of customer relationship management. For...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Architectural Digest

5 Creative Ways Design Brands Are Getting Product Out There, From Mobile Showrooms to Neighbors’ Backyards

The days of a sprawling design showroom displaying every SKU are, well, numbered. The pandemic has many manufacturers rethinking how they debut products, and those considering nixing traditional distribution models (see: trade show appearances and even permanent showrooms) for more creative endeavors can learn from those that have already reimagined retail. From by-appointment sleepovers to real estate exhibitions, these manufacturers, galleries, and retailers are proving that how you market your products shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eye On Annapolis

Jaclyn Fenton Joins Liquified Creative as Associate PR Manager

Liquified Creative, an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, announced the hire of Jaclyn Fenton as associate PR manager. In her new role, Fenton will create programs that generate positive editorial coverage for the agency’s portfolio of clients. She will also handle crisis communications, reputation management, and PR strategy.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2022?

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires in 2021 from mere pocket change. However, major hurdles are likely to prevent additional upside in the world's hottest cryptocurrency. With just four weeks left before we say goodbye to 2021, it looks like we'll witness another year where cryptocurrencies handily outperform the stock market.
STOCKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy