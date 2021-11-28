Brand Creative Manager

Are you an experienced brand manager with a talent for leading a creative team to deliver exceptional work? Are you passionate about the power of brand, and experienced in leading brand and creative projects that excite and engage audiences? Are you an expert stakeholder manager who's calm under pressure? Are you excited to use your talents to help Girlguiding meet its objectives and help girls have amazing experiences?

This is a really exciting time to join Girlguiding. We have much to be proud of in our one hundred years of history, but we know that to remain vibrant and relevant to young people we must continually evolve.

We have begun a process of significant change: transforming the organisation so it can meet the challenges of the future by putting young people at the heart of our organisation. We are on a mission to amplify the voices of girls and young women, so they can champion change in their own lives and the wider world; to build strong partnerships that can increase our reach and impact; and to increase the support we offer our amazing adult volunteers who deliver incredible experiences to young people across the UK every week.

We're looking for an inspiring leader to manage our brand and creative team. This role will champion our brand across Girlguiding and oversee its consistent application across the work the organisation delivers. You'll work with colleagues across the Girlguiding to ensure brand and creative is seamlessly integrated into projects. You'll lead your own projects as well as bringing your expertise to oversee and consult on others.

You'll bring excellent project and stakeholder management skills to ensure the team, freelancers and agencies deliver quality and value for money for Girlguiding. You'll have a sound understanding of brand strategy, the creative process and be up-to-date with the latest brand and marketing trends. You'll have an eye for detail and provide big picture thinking.

This role sits in the Brand and Creative team and reports to the head of brand, marketing and communications.

Girlguiding values the differences that a diverse workforce brings and is committed to inclusivity, and to employing and supporting a diverse workforce. Girlguiding is proud to be part of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme, a member of the Business Disability Forum, and a member of Time to Change – improving attitudes towards mental health. While Girlguiding’s young members may be girl only, our staff team is mixed gender. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability (physical or mental), gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion and belief, sex, and sexual orientation.

We are committed to supporting our staff to achieve a good work-life balance and offer flexible working options wherever we reasonably can. Girlguiding is a COVID secure employer, offering hybrid working and providing support for all employees during the current pandemic. All staff are required to carry out our online health and safety training and complete a DSE risk assessment to ensure we can provide the support you require.