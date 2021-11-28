ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Time Science Teacher job in Wigan required for OFSTED rated good secondary school

Your new company

Hays Education are delighted to be working on behalf of a highly successful secondary school in to help find a qualified Science teacher for a January start. This is a full-time teaching role, offered on a long-term temporary basis starting in January. This Science teacher job has arisen in a thriving Science department.

Your new role

For this Science teacher job we are looking for a person who has an extensive knowledge in Science and an ability to plan, teach and assess in line with the National Curriculum. You must have a proven record as an excellent classroom practitioner and a commitment to raising student achievement.

What you'll need to succeed

To be successful in this job you must willing to commit to your role and have a passionate interest in furthering individual student's education whilst reaching the academic excellence the school currently has. Effective time management skills, strong communication abilities, great interpersonal skills, both verbal and written, and strong classroom management is also expected.

What you'll get in return

In return you will be paid to scale based on experience and the requirements of the assignment. By working alongside Hays you will have contact with your own personal recruitment consultant who has access to a wide range of opportunities. On top of this you will be eligible to 'Refer a Friend'; if you know of other education professionals looking for supply, long term or permanent roles, you can receive £250 worth of high street vouchers every time you recommend a friend. (Terms and conditions apply)

What you need to do now

If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.

If this job isn't quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Hays Specialist Recruitment Limited acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and employment business for the supply of temporary workers. By applying for this job you accept the T&C's, Privacy Policy and Disclaimers which can be found at hays.co.uk

