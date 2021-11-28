Full Time Science Teacher job in Wigan required for OFSTED rated good secondary school

Your new company

Hays Education are delighted to be working on behalf of a highly successful secondary school in to help find a qualified Science teacher for a January start. This is a full-time teaching role, offered on a long-term temporary basis starting in January. This Science teacher job has arisen in a thriving Science department.

Your new role

For this Science teacher job we are looking for a person who has an extensive knowledge in Science and an ability to plan, teach and assess in line with the National Curriculum. You must have a proven record as an excellent classroom practitioner and a commitment to raising student achievement.

What you'll need to succeed

To be successful in this job you must willing to commit to your role and have a passionate interest in furthering individual student's education whilst reaching the academic excellence the school currently has. Effective time management skills, strong communication abilities, great interpersonal skills, both verbal and written, and strong classroom management is also expected.

What you'll get in return

In return you will be paid to scale based on experience and the requirements of the assignment.

