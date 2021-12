A man in India was pronounced dead after getting into an accident last Friday. It was only the next day that everyone realized he was still alive. The New York Post reports how 45-year-old Srikesh Kumar got hit by a motorcycle in the city of Moradabad and was promptly rushed to a nearby private medical facility. It was there that the emergency medical officer declared him dead on arrival, and Kumar’s “body” was taken to a government hospital where it was put inside a freezer in the morgue.

