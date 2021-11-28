ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

 5 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 26, 2021, in the 2200 block of...

WWL-AMFM

Manhunt: Shooting suspects wanted

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for Michael Jones and Earl Sylvester in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting on November 13, 2021 near the intersection of Werner and Hammond Road in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PennLive.com

Man hung out with homicide victim before shooting him on Harrisburg street: police

Harrisburg Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after they say he killed a Baltimore man who was visiting the city two weeks ago. In addition to the murder charge, Jerome Kasey, 41, of Baltimore, also was charged with another felony, firearms not to be carried without a license, after police say he fatally shot 37-year-old Jeramiah Beamon, around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 16 near the intersection of Swatara and Evergreen streets.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Find Gun With High-Powered Round During Traffic Stop At Penryn Concert Parking Lot

PENRYN (CBS13) — A handgun with a high-powered bullet has been seized after an arrest in the parking lot of a concert in Penryn last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, late last Friday night, deputies and detectives were out doing surveillance during a concert at the 3M Event Center when they noticed a suspicious situation. Detectives say they saw two people in a car, with one person reaching for what looked like a handgun before putting it in his shirt. A high-risk traffic stop was then done, but deputies say they noticed someone quickly grab something and put it in the back seat. Both people inside were soon detained and deputies searched the car. An unregistered FN 5.7 semi-automatic pistol was then found, with deputies saying it was loaded and chambered with a bullet that could defeat a level IIIA ballistic vest. Other items found in the car included several EBT and ATM cards belonging to other people. The two people detained are now under arrest: 35-year-old Castro Valley resident Coryaune Williams and 24-year-old Oakland resident Trevon Williams. Both are facing numerous weapons and fraud charges.
CBS Baltimore

Woman Who Robbed Little Caesars At Gunpoint Responsible For Armed Carjacking Last Week, Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman arrested for an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant Sunday in Brooklyn Park was identified as the suspect in a carjacking last week, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the Little Caesars Pizza on Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery. A woman, identified as 23-year-old Katherine Muldrow, brandished a gun and took money from the register before fleeing in a car. The next day, after an investigation, police executed an arrest warrant on Muldrow at a traffic stop in Hanover. She was found to be armed with a handgun that was believed to be used in the robbery. Police also identified Muldrow as the suspect in a carjacking on Sunday, Nov. 21, in which Muldrow met with a 21-year-old man who wanted to sell his car in Brooklyn. During a test drive, Muldrow reportedly pulled out a gun and stole the car.      
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: Harlem Man Sprayed With Unknown Substance, Struck With Stick During Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street. Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick. There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Francisco Chronicle

S.F. police officer pleads not guilty to homicide charges for on-duty shooting of Sean Moore

A San Francisco police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to homicide charges he’s facing for shooting an unarmed man in 2017. Officer Kenneth Cha entered his plea during an arraignment, according to his attorney, Scott Burrell. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm for shooting Sean Moore on the doorstep of Moore’s home in San Francisco’s Ocean View neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

3 Teens Now Charged As Adults After Shooting In Hinkley High School Parking Lot

(CBS4) – Three 16-year-old boys are now being charged as adults for their alleged roles in the shooting outside of William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora. The hearing for Diego Flores, Dalen Brewer and Larry Jefferson took place on Tuesday morning at the Arapahoe County Justice Center, and all three remain in jail. Larry Jefferson (credit: Arapahoe County) Dalen Brewer (credit: Arapahoe County) Three students were injured when shots rang out in the parking lot earlier this month. Flores, Brewer and Jefferson each face four counts of attempted murder, one count of first and second degree assault and having a weapon on school...
AURORA, CO
cbslocal.com

Man Dies In North Philadelphia After Ambush Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street. Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCVB

Molly Bish investigation led police to suspect's son in Ohio prison

WORCESTER, Mass. — Investigators trying to solve the murder of Warren lifeguard Molly Bish traveled to an Ohio jail in recent months to get a DNA sample from the son of a deceased suspect, sources tell 5 Investigates. Bish's family hopes the evidence will finally bring some closure to the...
OHIO STATE
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,” the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 62, Charged In Murder Of Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Thursday identified Manzie Smith, Jr., a 62-year-old Baltimore man with a criminal record, as the suspect in the murder of Evelyn Player, a church volunteer stabbed to death last month. Smith, who was arrested early Wednesday on Crenshaw Avenue, is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the 69-year-old woman’s slaying, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. Harrison said detectives got a warrant for Smith’s arrest after zeroing in on him based on DNA evidence found at the scene. He did not go into detail, saying he did not want...
BALTIMORE, MD

