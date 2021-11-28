Bucs rally, force five turnovers to beat the Colts on the road

6-4 WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati) The Around the NFL Podcast was on-hand to witness Pittsburgh's wacky loss to the Chargers on Sunday night. A typically rowdy Steelers defense sorely missed T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden. Their absence allowed Los Angeles to double up on Cam Heyward when he wasn't batting a Justin Herbert pass into the hands of teammate Cam Sutton -- or appearing to punch said quarterback in the stomach before the game morphed into a fourth-quarter LSD voyage. The Steelers expect to have all those missing defenders back against the Bengals. Watt wasn't in the lineup when Joe Burrow guided Cincy to a 24-10 win back in Week 3. Besides, Pittsburgh's offense has evolved since then. To the eyes, Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday looked better than he has all season. The run game is still challenged, but this group scored five straight times in the final quarter against L.A. before a desperate final possession fell short. The Bengals put a pair of terrible losses in the rearview with Sunday's topping of the Raiders. Opposing coordinators have successfully suppressed rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase, though, holding the wideout to less than 50 yards in three straight games. Burrow is the future; Ben sits in the final stages of a Canton-bound career. These Steelers are imperfect, but getting swept by Cincy isn't how Pittsburgh rolls. Bang the points all day long.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO