Bucs rally, force five turnovers to beat the Colts on the road

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS ― The Bucs looked like roadkill. They trailed the Colts by 10 points early in the second half and were retreating, on their way to another defeat as the visiting team. They needed someone in a cape to save the day. Shaquil Barrett was the hero. The Bucs...

Pewter Report

Key Bucs Starter Unlikely To Play Against Colts

As the Bucs near a return to full health, questions remain about the status of wide receiver Antonio Brown. The veteran wideout returned to the field for some drills and JUGS work last week, even donning shoulder pads and a helmet. But the Bucs continued to hold Brown out of practice as he recovers from an ankle sprain suffered in Week 6.
NFL
NECN

How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Fared in Bucs' Win Over Colts

Highlights: Brady comes up clutch in Bucs' thrilling win over Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Death, taxes and Tom Brady leading game-winning drives in the fourth quarter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Indianapolis Colts by 10 points at halftime on Sunday but rallied to take a seven-point...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Tom Brady renews his rivalry with the Colts

TAMPA — Tom Brady created a lot of enemies in 21 seasons, perhaps none bigger than the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. The team with the horseshoe on its helmet that once had a quarterback named Luck never had much of it against him. Brady owns a 15-4 record versus...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Turnovers crush Bills offense, lead to 21 points for Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Taking care of the football was a point of emphasis for the Bills going into Sunday’s game against Indianapolis. It might not have been emphasized enough, as the Colts had four takeaways on the day that ultimately resulted in 21 points. “One thing led to another today I think on all […]
NFL
buccaneers.com

What's Next: Bucs Head to Indy to Face Hard-Charging Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back in the win column with Monday night's 30-10 downing of the New York Giants, but now they have a quick turnaround before taking on one of the hottest teams in the NFL. After improving to 7-3 and snapping a two-game losing streak, the Buccaneers' next assignment is a game against the 6-5 Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, November 28.
NFL
FanSided

Colts’ loss to Bucs officially reveals biggest Carson Wentz fears

Stop us if you heard this before in 2021, but the Indianapolis Colts blew another double-digit lead en route to a heartbreaking loss. The Colts were a last-second touchdown away from tying the game, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, and the Horseshoe faithful was left devastated after Sunday’s defeat to the Buccaneers.
NFL
FanSided

Ranking the Colts’ 4 forced turnovers from the win over Buffalo

The Indianapolis Colts had a huge win over the Bills aided by four forced turnovers. Entering the Week 11 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills, one of the storylines surrounded how both defenses were top two in the NFL in takeaways. Buffalo entered the game leading with 24, and Indianapolis was slightly behind with 21.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Worked Out Five Linebackers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts brought in five players for workouts on Tuesday including. Bond, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when Tampa Bay waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?

6-4 WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati) The Around the NFL Podcast was on-hand to witness Pittsburgh's wacky loss to the Chargers on Sunday night. A typically rowdy Steelers defense sorely missed T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden. Their absence allowed Los Angeles to double up on Cam Heyward when he wasn't batting a Justin Herbert pass into the hands of teammate Cam Sutton -- or appearing to punch said quarterback in the stomach before the game morphed into a fourth-quarter LSD voyage. The Steelers expect to have all those missing defenders back against the Bengals. Watt wasn't in the lineup when Joe Burrow guided Cincy to a 24-10 win back in Week 3. Besides, Pittsburgh's offense has evolved since then. To the eyes, Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday looked better than he has all season. The run game is still challenged, but this group scored five straight times in the final quarter against L.A. before a desperate final possession fell short. The Bengals put a pair of terrible losses in the rearview with Sunday's topping of the Raiders. Opposing coordinators have successfully suppressed rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase, though, holding the wideout to less than 50 yards in three straight games. Burrow is the future; Ben sits in the final stages of a Canton-bound career. These Steelers are imperfect, but getting swept by Cincy isn't how Pittsburgh rolls. Bang the points all day long.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs vs. Colts Week 12 preview: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to build a winning streak Sunday when they travel north to face the Indianapolis Colts. From injuries and matchups to storylines and more, here’s everything you need to know heading into this Week 12 matchup:
NFL
USA Today

Bucs make statement with big road win, double-digit comeback vs. Colts

After struggling on the road for much of the 2021 season so far, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a big win away from home Sunday, mounting a second-half comeback and finishing with a 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Leonard Fournette led the way for Tampa Bay’s offense with over...
NFL
#Bucs#Colts#Force Five#American Football#Tampa Bay Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
wagertalk.com

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Bucs Predictions and Odds Week 12

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Bucs Betting Preview. WagerTalk NFL handicapper Andy Lang offers his Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Bucs NFL Week 12 betting preview for Sunday, November 28. At the time of posting, the Buccaneers are a 3-point road favorite in Indianapolis, with the total sitting at 53 points.
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts expect Quenton Nelson to play versus Bucs

INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich’s appreciative mindset flowed past the quality time spent with his family on Thanksgiving. For a second consecutive week, his Indianapolis Colts are heading into a game – Sunday versus defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay at Lucas Oil Stadium – with a relatively healthy 53-player roster.
NFL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Colts fall as Bucs' Fournette has 4 TDs

INDIANAPOLIS — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers (8-3) on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking drive after getting the ball back with 3:29 to go. Fournette rushed...
NFL
Ottumwa Courier

Colts Notebook: Bucs likely to bring blitz

INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor rightly gets all of the attention for the Indianapolis Colts offense, but quarterback Carson Wentz continues to be quietly efficient. During the current three-game winning streak, Wentz has been solid if unspectacular – completing 65.5% of his passes for 558 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 100.2.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bucs trying to rally against Colts

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams at the Green Bay Packers, and the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bucs crush Colts backers with late TD

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams at the Green Bay Packers, and the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad...
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Bucs' epic hype video for Week 12 game vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for another tough road test against one of the hottest teams in the NFL, as they head to Indianapolis on Sunday to take on the Colts. Tampa Bay is coming off a dominant Monday night win over the New York Giants at home, but they’ll need to prove they can perform at that same level against quality teams on the road, and Sunday gives them the perfect opportunity to do just that.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts, Bucs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

For the second consecutive week, the Indianapolis Colts will have none of their players out due to injury as they prepare to host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The Colts entered the day with a pair of All-Pros — guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and...
NFL

