ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3390 Ronan Drive

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper home in great neighborhood (plus Crystal Lake Schools)! Nice open floor plan with plenty...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

228 Newbury Drive #228

"Not your typical Rental" This is being rented by the association as a possession unit. This will require a 1 year lease with a 30 day notice clause to move out (Tenant or landlord has option to serve the 30 day notice). NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!! Perfect for someone needing a short term potential but must be able to vacate with notice. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric , garbage, sewer and water and must put utilities in their name and provide proof. NO PETS. Washer and dryer and kitchen appliances available for tenant use but are "as is" . 2 Bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. Main floor 2 story great room with skylight in living room, a 2nd full bathroom, family room off the kitchen, door leads to fenced yard. Laundry closet off kitchen. Access from the kitchen to the Attached 1 car garage. Please submit application in the drop down menu. SMARTMOVE will run credit and background.
bhhschicago.com

651 N Edgemere Drive #1

Available January 15th, Modern upscale townhome for rent 2 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch style home, 2 car attached garage, Contemporary open layout, Lots of natural light, dining area, Kitchen with island, Neutral paint and recessed lighting, fireplace, master suite with own bath, walk in closet. Includes all appliances - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Living room opens to private back patio with back yard. Great location - walk to grocery store & coffee shops, Owner requires good credit score, first and last month rent plus 1 month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities including water, trash removal, heat & electric, landlord pays for grass cutting and snow removal. renters pay $40 for credit and background check for any person over 18 years who will live in the house.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1225 W ERIE Street #1

Recently updated 3Bed/2Ba duplex down in West Town/Noble Square area. Features include modern fixtures and amenities! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops highlight the kitchen. Top floor features beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level boasts modern concrete floors. Spiral staircase leads downstairs to large bedroom and 2nd living space/family room & second bathroom. Common outdoor space and laundry/storage on site. 1 parking space available for an additional $125/mo. No security deposit required, just a $250 non-refundable move in fee. Pets considered with an additional fee.Close proximity to the Loop, train, buses, and great restaurants and nightlife. Unbeatable location! This is a must see. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1746 W NORTHSHORE Avenue #1

This large 3 bedroom duplex in the heart of Rogers Park is currently being renovated. With 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large open living space and plenty of natural light, this home is a great find!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Living Space#Flooring#Family Room
bhhschicago.com

927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

120 Lakeview Drive #309

Located in a quiet wooded setting this resort style condo has real hardwood flooring, in unit washer and dryer, and secluded views from the 25' balcony. 1 GARAGE PARKING SPACE, exterior parking, plus an ample storage locker are included. The dramatic clubhouse includes a clubhouse, pool, and fitness center and is located on a lake with a picnic area and beach. Convenient location. Sorry, no pets.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2569 Waterbury Lane

Tenant occupied, available move in by 12/15/21. 3 beds, 2.5 baths brick townhouse in prestigious Waterbury Place subdivision! 103 School district. Bright and spacious main floor features roomy living and family rooms, open concept kitchen with island and plenty of counter space and 42" wood cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Dining area that will easily fit a large table. Wood floors throughout. 2nd floor features a MASTER SUITE with private master bathroom with gorgeous window and oversized shower and immense walk in closet and 2 extra bathrooms with plenty of closet space. FULL BASEMENT offers additional 831 sqf of space. Cozy and private patio and front porch belonging to the unit. Subdivision is beautifully maintain with sidewalks, fountains and great landscaping. Pets are allowed! 2 cars garage and guest parking.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1403 Clingmans Dome Drive Drive

**To be built New Construction** This model available for move in March 2022** Models are NOT completed yet, will be soon, but you can make appointment to see options/pricing/layouts/purchase**This "smartly built" home offers so much more than just a standard 3 bedroom townhome! Lennar cuts absolutely NO corners and goes far above and beyond in all of their convenience /smart items in the home. Not only are you getting all SS appliances, Granite counters, dual vanities, walk-in closets, 5-1/2" baseboard accents, designer-coordinated exterior, a finished basement with garage, but you're also getting the most modern convenience package available! Throughout the home you'll find super modern d+-cor in the countertops, cabinets, Wide Plank Flooring, Tile and more. Lennar's "Connected home" features include eero Pro 6 mesh wifisystem with guaranteed no dead spots, Honeywell HomeSmart Thermostat, LiftMaster+- myQ+- app controlled garage door opening, USB outlets, the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Alarm Security Kit, Smart Water Shut off leak detector byMoen, and the invisible smart lock by Level Lock. Stay energy efficient and GREEN with Low-E windows, a programmable smart thermostat, LED lighting, and smart water shut off. Right in the heart of Frederick easy commuting right on to Route 15,I-70, or I-270 to DC or Baltimore. Enjoy tranquil Frederick in Baker Park, or the beautiful downtown restaurants, shops, and night life. You're also only 30 min to historic Gettysburg. Take Advantage NOW of the seller assistance! but all lenders welcome! **Check out the Documents for more detail, floorplan, and site plan** (Lot 201)
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

510 N May Street #2F

2 bed, 1 bath + office vintage second floor walkup. Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, central heat & A/C, laundry in basement, and extra storage available. Second bedroom is small and would fit a single bed or work well as a den. Please check measurements on listing. Close to grocery, restaurants, bars and other entertainment. Short walk (0.4 miles) to Grand Blue line station and 65 bus stop on corner of Grand and May St. Short drive to 90/94 Expressway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

903 Elder Road #11

Spacious 2bdrms/1bath condo on the 3rd level, beautiful kitchen with electric stove and fridge, spacious bedrooms and living room with plush carpet, two window A/C units, Oak cabinets, ceramic bath, heat and water included. Only pay electric and cable, laundry facility in building, private parking space. Homewood Flossmoor schools, close to expressways, Metra, grocery stores, shopping center, quiet building, clean halls,$50 credit/background check for all over 18. No evictions, no judgements. No pets. Security deposit required. Available NOW!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

881 N Swift Road #105

1st flr. condo unit offers privacy with eastern exposure, large rooms, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with eating area and access to patio. 2 separate bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 outside reserved parking space. Beautiful views from patio. Located just west of I 355 and south of Lake St. Laundry in Unit! Absolutely no pets and no smokers. Close to expressway and Pace bus stop at building.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Spotswood Drive

One of the final homesites remaining! This will be a permitted home site with all popular structural options chosen but buyers get to still make finish selections! Estimated completion 5-6 months from contract once permit is received. Plan boasts two stories full of room for all your needs plus entire basement finished featuring a bed and bath and walk up! The welcoming covered entry leads you into the foyer of this open, and bright floor plan. The Coronado plan features an open foyer to your second floor, proceed into your beautiful grand kitchen. The second floor boasts a Master Suite with a huge walk in closet, oversized spa shower, dual sink vanity, two additional generous secondary bedrooms , a hall bath, and a sizable laundry room. New Post amenities include Rappahannock River waterfront park and pier access, a community pool, bath house, play areas, and the Publix Virginia Soccer Training Sportsplex. Pictures in listing feature optional features- available for additional cost. Photos are of a similar home. Sales centers are OPEN! As we continue to implement social distancing measures and for the safety of everyone, we are encouraging visitors to call ahead to schedule a timeslot, if possible. Virtual appointments are available as well!
SOCCER
bhhschicago.com

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

432 TRAUBE Avenue

Beautifully appointed, Executive-Style rental, offering 3 finished levels of opulent space. Offering a super-open 1st level, hardwoods on 1st/2nd floor, 10 ft ceilings with custom millwork, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, Butler's pantry, executive study, (4) over-sized bedrooms on 2nd level, primary suite with fireplace, decadently finished lower level with wet bar area, large recreation room, entertaining space, 5th bed option/full bath, fireplace and above grade windows, plus a huge mudroom offering 1st lvl laundry, attached 3-car garage, private outdoor patio for entertaining and fenced rear yard with play set. Under 2 blks to gourmet grocer; Standard Market, and backs to cul de sac of new construction homes. Top schools, D181/D86 (PROSPECT, CHMS & HINSDALE CENTRAL). Easy access to expressways and Metra parking available.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3121 N Haussen Court #3

2 bed/1 bath top floor apartment in vintage brick building in hot Avondale available for immediate move-in! Unit was rehabbed in 2020 with all new systems and finishes while maintaining its vintage charm. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen which features a long peninsula for daily dining and all stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens directly to a large deck great for grilling and entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with good light and great closet space. In-unit washer/dryer, newer windows, and high quality finishes. New HVAC in 2020. There is bike storage on site and an extra storage locker in a shared basement as well. Great location - just a 10 minute walk to the Belmont Blue Line, convenient neighborhood grocery stores, restaurants, and bars (Avondale Bowl, Sleeping Village, Moe's) just steps away!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Pre construction listing! Pilsen location 2036 W 18th St. Stunning penthouse level new construction private condo for lease Jan 1! This high quality home features 3 queen/king size bedrooms with ample closets and 2 gorgeous bright full baths. Sweeping open concept living room has all the room for your furniture as well as a dedicated dining area. Cute front patio with electricity for grilling. Down the hall, dark hardwood floors lead you to the 3 VERY well sized bedrooms. Master suite has walk in closet and double vanity/spacious shower. Each unit includes one diagonal parking space. Spacious mud room. Excellent location short walk to the pink line on 18th street, shopping, entertainment, parks and nightlife. Small pets (20 lb or less) possible but must be pre-approved and there is a deposit/fee and weight limitation. You will need to send a photo of your dog for pre-approval. Minimum credit score required, full month or more security deposit and complete background/credit check/rental verification/criminal for any occupant over 18. *photos of unit are of completed unit across the hall. This unit actually will be larger.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy