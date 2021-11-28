3390 Ronan Drive

**To be built New Construction** This model available for move in March 2022** Models are NOT completed yet, will be soon, but you can make appointment to see options/pricing/layouts/purchase**This "smartly built" home offers so much more than just a standard 3 bedroom townhome! Lennar cuts absolutely NO corners and goes far above and beyond in all of their convenience /smart items in the home. Not only are you getting all SS appliances, Granite counters, dual vanities, walk-in closets, 5-1/2" baseboard accents, designer-coordinated exterior, a finished basement with garage, but you're also getting the most modern convenience package available! Throughout the home you'll find super modern d+-cor in the countertops, cabinets, Wide Plank Flooring, Tile and more. Lennar's "Connected home" features include eero Pro 6 mesh wifisystem with guaranteed no dead spots, Honeywell HomeSmart Thermostat, LiftMaster+- myQ+- app controlled garage door opening, USB outlets, the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Alarm Security Kit, Smart Water Shut off leak detector byMoen, and the invisible smart lock by Level Lock. Stay energy efficient and GREEN with Low-E windows, a programmable smart thermostat, LED lighting, and smart water shut off. Right in the heart of Frederick easy commuting right on to Route 15,I-70, or I-270 to DC or Baltimore. Enjoy tranquil Frederick in Baker Park, or the beautiful downtown restaurants, shops, and night life. You're also only 30 min to historic Gettysburg. Take Advantage NOW of the seller assistance! but all lenders welcome! **Check out the Documents for more detail, floorplan, and site plan** (Lot 201)

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO