Chicago, IL

1759 W SURF Street

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this beautiful and one of a kind luxury SFH in the heart of Lakeview with direct access to Chi Che Wang park from the back yard and a short...

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
1312 W Winnemac Avenue #G

Come home to this charming and newly rehabbed, garden unit in Uptown. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space in the new blue cabinets with quartz counters, white backsplash and black appliances. The unit has vinyl floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms and one hall bathroom. The laundry room is located directly behind the unit and best of all, the machines are free to use! Water and one parking spot is included in the rent. Conveniently located within walking distance of Andersonville restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the CTA and Lake Michigan. Pets are welcomed!
REAL ESTATE
674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Spacious upper-level rental. You sure won't feel cramped in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen size to die for and equipped with a walk in pantry. This is all conveniently located close to downtown Elgin near tons of shopping, dining, casino and transportation plus SOUTH ELGIN SCHOOLS! Broker Owned.
REAL ESTATE
811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
655 W Irving Park Road #3505

Unbelievable rental price for this luxurious condominium unit in the prestigious Park Place Towers. This junior one bedroom unit has sweeping views of Lake Michigan, Downtown Chicago and Wrigley Field and just has been professionally painted. Stunning views and sunlight galore welcomes you. If a more intimate setting is what you prefer, you can use the custom room darkening shades throughout. A floor to ceiling wall separates the entertaining space from the sleeping area. This enables you to have privacy when another person wants to cook, listen to music or just relax. The kitchen is open to the living room and the countertop bar and stools invite your guests to enjoy a conversation while you prepare an amazing dinner. The kitchen is fully applianced with a side by side refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The full bathroom is composed of a vanity, commode and tub/shower combination. Not to be missed are two large closets equipped with closet systems. In addition, new wood flooring has been installed thru-out. This wonderful unit is a part of the very desirable Park Place Towers where you live like a King or Queen and every wish is their command. 24 hour door staff provides security that you deserve. The common areas offer a beautiful and relaxing respite. Enjoy the beautiful grand piano and the sounds vibrating from the tall ceilings. Pick up your mail in luxury. Enjoy the outdoor spaces located on the second floor for added security and privacy. Here you will be able to barbeque using the Weber grills. Enjoy dining al fresco on the many dining spaces around the grill area, both covered and under the stars. Pick up a game of basketball on the outdoor full court. Bring your bags or baci balls and set up on the open spaces. Enjoy laps or just lounging by the beautiful pool. Other building amenities include a state of the art fitness center, grocery store, cleaners, and party room. Garage parking at an additional cost. Nearby are the sites and sounds that Lakeview offers. A golf course is across the street as is Lake Michigan where you can bike, run, walk or swim. Near Trader Joes and Marianos. Close to restaurants, bars and night-life. CTA bus picks up at the front of the building for an express ride to the Loop. If you are looking to live in luxury and be pampered, this is the unit for you.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Come home to this amazingly upgraded remodel "Lakefront" 1bedroom 1bath condo that's East facing and is bright & airy with Lake & Navy Pier views from every window. This is a spacious open floor plan with the perfect modern chef's dream kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula perfect for bar stool seating. The bedroom is enormous, and has a walk in closet. The bathroom is a luxurious spa-like experience with an oversize shower. Convenient in-unit washer and dryer. Abundance of closets throughout, NEW AC/Heating units, Storage locker included, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED. Walk or bike along Lake Michigan, enjoy Navy pier fireworks, indulge in local restaurants, and shop on Michigan Ave, easy public transportation, Convenient grocery store all with-in steps from your door. This is truly a full amenity building with 24-hr door staff, health club, indoor & outdoor pool, 2.5 acre park with a BBQ area, business center, and much more. Pet friendly building.
REAL ESTATE
Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Luxury condo-quality 3BD apartment in ELEVATOR building! AWESOME location in the heart of PILSEN. Spectacular interior features include: high ceiling throughout, SPACIOUS bedrooms, wide open kitchen / living / dining space, kitchen has quartz countertop, marble backsplash, and LG appliances, oversized floor to ceiling glass doors in living room looking out to covered private balcony, WHITE OAK flooring throughout, SPA-like master suite with oversized shower, double vanities, organized closet, individually controlled high efficiency HVAC system, in-unit laundry (LG front loads), and huge terrace off of primary bedroom! Better yet, 1 GARAGE parking space included! Unit is available for immediate move-in. Application fee is $57 per applicant and must be run through landlord's listing broker. No security deposit. Non-refundable move-in fee is $350 per adult occupant. Dog weight limit is 30lbs and only 1 pet allowed. Non-refundable pet fee is $350. Minimum credit score requirement is 710 with no late payment history.
REAL ESTATE
727 GENESEE Drive

Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2 Story townhome in the desirable Enclave at Country Lakes is truly move-in ready with NEW Paint and NEW Flooring. The first floor boasts high ceilings, a kitchen with 42" upper cabinets & a breakfast bar that opens to a bright family room featuring sliding doors to a concrete patio and green space. The master suite offers ample closet space, an office nook, and a private master bath. 2nd-floor laundry including washer/dryer. Commuters dream in walking distance to the train station and quick assess to the highways. Ideal location with water views, a nature sanctuary, and park/playground immediately across the street! Deep 1-car garage with plenty of room for storage. This unit is sparkling clean and ready to welcome you home! No Pets!
REAL ESTATE
3335 Bromley Lane #3335

Beautiful Ranch Townhome! End Unit! Move-in ready in Ashton Pointe subdivision! House features brand new flooring, new carpet 2021, freshly painted, new stainless steel appliances (2021), new washer/ dryer(2021), new ceiling fans, new blinds in the bedrooms and the list goes on.........! Additional updates include AC, Furnace and light fixtures (2019). Spacious Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom! Second bedroom is perfect for guests or home office! 204 school district. Excellent location! Close to parks, playgrounds, restaurants, Metra, I88 and minutes to Metea Valley HS. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!
REAL ESTATE
651 N Edgemere Drive #1

Available January 15th, Modern upscale townhome for rent 2 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch style home, 2 car attached garage, Contemporary open layout, Lots of natural light, dining area, Kitchen with island, Neutral paint and recessed lighting, fireplace, master suite with own bath, walk in closet. Includes all appliances - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Living room opens to private back patio with back yard. Great location - walk to grocery store & coffee shops, Owner requires good credit score, first and last month rent plus 1 month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities including water, trash removal, heat & electric, landlord pays for grass cutting and snow removal. renters pay $40 for credit and background check for any person over 18 years who will live in the house.
REAL ESTATE
14011 James Drive #610

Rarely available condo rental in sandpiper south. Recently renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath condo. Features in-unit laundry, master suite with attached 1/2 bath, open concept living and dining room, large balcony, all appliances included, central heating/air, Oak Forest Schools and access to pool. No smoking, no pets and min 640 credit.
REAL ESTATE
3121 N Haussen Court #3

2 bed/1 bath top floor apartment in vintage brick building in hot Avondale available for immediate move-in! Unit was rehabbed in 2020 with all new systems and finishes while maintaining its vintage charm. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen which features a long peninsula for daily dining and all stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens directly to a large deck great for grilling and entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with good light and great closet space. In-unit washer/dryer, newer windows, and high quality finishes. New HVAC in 2020. There is bike storage on site and an extra storage locker in a shared basement as well. Great location - just a 10 minute walk to the Belmont Blue Line, convenient neighborhood grocery stores, restaurants, and bars (Avondale Bowl, Sleeping Village, Moe's) just steps away!
REAL ESTATE
322 Maple Drive #7

This large 1,500 square foot, 4 bedroom, ground floor apartment has been freshly painted throughout and has been recently remodeled including a new kitchen with new: vinyl plank flooring, cabinets, counter top, dishwasher and refrigerator in 2021. Both bathrooms, including the full bathroom in the master suite, have also been remodeled in 2021. New washer and dryer in 2021. The large 25'x15' living room has plenty of room for furniture or could be divided into two separate living areas through placement of furniture. The new kitchen features beautiful cabinets and vinyl plank flooring and has plenty of room for a large dining room table. There are four good size bedrooms including a master bedroom with master bathroom that features a new ceramic tile shower. The hall bathroom for the other three bedrooms has been recently remodeled also. There is a laundry closet off the kitchen for your washer and dryer. This is an all electric unit so there is no gas bill. There is a concrete patio for your outdoor furniture and an oversize two car garage with plenty of room for your vehicles as well as storage. No smoking is allowed anywhere on the property including inside this apartment. Tenant pays electric and Comcast cable (if desired). A minimum FICO score of 581 is required and a background check will be performed. Average monthly income must be 3 times monthly rent with payroll statement or check stubs to verify income. No pets - no exceptions. One month security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing. $31.95 application fee per adult for background and credit check. This property is located in school district #54 and #101. This apartment feels like a house inside!
REAL ESTATE
22 Norton Drive

Hold your breath!!! Welcome to Modern, Unique and Ready to Move in Split Level Home with Open Floor Concept and Outstanding updates. Expansive Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling leads you into the fully Updated Kitchen featuring Soft Closing Shaker Style Cabinets wrapped up into Modern Quartz Countertop, Ultramodern Back-splash and High End Stainless Appliances. Enjoy your Breakfast on all new tile flooring, hardwood through the home and freshly pained with natural colors. 3 bedrooms and two full baths wrapped up into Designer Tiles, Vanities, Tubs and Accessories. Schedule a showing today!
HOME & GARDEN
4960 N Marine Drive #212

SUNNY 1 BR CONDO IN A FULL AMENITY BUILDING. In the process of being professionally cleaned to leave it spotless for you. Just added New Ceiling Fan, New Light Fixtures, New White Appliances. NEW! New! New! Also, freshly painted walls and cabinets. Bathtub looks like new it was reglazed and gives it a wonderful clean and bright touch. (New pics will be posted this weekend) Other Great features: YOU HAVE A 24/7 DOORMAN. THE BUILDING FEATURES ROOF TOP DECK, FITNESS CENTER, STORAGE LOCKER, BUSINESS CENTER W/FREE WI-FI, CONFERENCE ROOM & COMPUTERS, BIKE ROOM, LAUNDRY & VALET PARKING. PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS AN FHA APPROVED BUILDING AND PET FRIENDLY. WALKING DISTANCE TO BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT. STEPS AWAY TO PARK, BUS STOP, LAKE AND BIKING.**** Property is also for sale and is SOLD AS IS per Sellers request.
REAL ESTATE
432 TRAUBE Avenue

Beautifully appointed, Executive-Style rental, offering 3 finished levels of opulent space. Offering a super-open 1st level, hardwoods on 1st/2nd floor, 10 ft ceilings with custom millwork, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, Butler's pantry, executive study, (4) over-sized bedrooms on 2nd level, primary suite with fireplace, decadently finished lower level with wet bar area, large recreation room, entertaining space, 5th bed option/full bath, fireplace and above grade windows, plus a huge mudroom offering 1st lvl laundry, attached 3-car garage, private outdoor patio for entertaining and fenced rear yard with play set. Under 2 blks to gourmet grocer; Standard Market, and backs to cul de sac of new construction homes. Top schools, D181/D86 (PROSPECT, CHMS & HINSDALE CENTRAL). Easy access to expressways and Metra parking available.
REAL ESTATE
856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
REAL ESTATE
2569 Waterbury Lane

Tenant occupied, available move in by 12/15/21. 3 beds, 2.5 baths brick townhouse in prestigious Waterbury Place subdivision! 103 School district. Bright and spacious main floor features roomy living and family rooms, open concept kitchen with island and plenty of counter space and 42" wood cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Dining area that will easily fit a large table. Wood floors throughout. 2nd floor features a MASTER SUITE with private master bathroom with gorgeous window and oversized shower and immense walk in closet and 2 extra bathrooms with plenty of closet space. FULL BASEMENT offers additional 831 sqf of space. Cozy and private patio and front porch belonging to the unit. Subdivision is beautifully maintain with sidewalks, fountains and great landscaping. Pets are allowed! 2 cars garage and guest parking.
REAL ESTATE
903 Elder Road #11

Spacious 2bdrms/1bath condo on the 3rd level, beautiful kitchen with electric stove and fridge, spacious bedrooms and living room with plush carpet, two window A/C units, Oak cabinets, ceramic bath, heat and water included. Only pay electric and cable, laundry facility in building, private parking space. Homewood Flossmoor schools, close to expressways, Metra, grocery stores, shopping center, quiet building, clean halls,$50 credit/background check for all over 18. No evictions, no judgements. No pets. Security deposit required. Available NOW!
REAL ESTATE

