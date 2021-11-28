1759 W SURF Street

Beautifully appointed, Executive-Style rental, offering 3 finished levels of opulent space. Offering a super-open 1st level, hardwoods on 1st/2nd floor, 10 ft ceilings with custom millwork, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, Butler's pantry, executive study, (4) over-sized bedrooms on 2nd level, primary suite with fireplace, decadently finished lower level with wet bar area, large recreation room, entertaining space, 5th bed option/full bath, fireplace and above grade windows, plus a huge mudroom offering 1st lvl laundry, attached 3-car garage, private outdoor patio for entertaining and fenced rear yard with play set. Under 2 blks to gourmet grocer; Standard Market, and backs to cul de sac of new construction homes. Top schools, D181/D86 (PROSPECT, CHMS & HINSDALE CENTRAL). Easy access to expressways and Metra parking available.
