1759 W SURF Street

Unbelievable rental price for this luxurious condominium unit in the prestigious Park Place Towers. This junior one bedroom unit has sweeping views of Lake Michigan, Downtown Chicago and Wrigley Field and just has been professionally painted. Stunning views and sunlight galore welcomes you. If a more intimate setting is what you prefer, you can use the custom room darkening shades throughout. A floor to ceiling wall separates the entertaining space from the sleeping area. This enables you to have privacy when another person wants to cook, listen to music or just relax. The kitchen is open to the living room and the countertop bar and stools invite your guests to enjoy a conversation while you prepare an amazing dinner. The kitchen is fully applianced with a side by side refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The full bathroom is composed of a vanity, commode and tub/shower combination. Not to be missed are two large closets equipped with closet systems. In addition, new wood flooring has been installed thru-out. This wonderful unit is a part of the very desirable Park Place Towers where you live like a King or Queen and every wish is their command. 24 hour door staff provides security that you deserve. The common areas offer a beautiful and relaxing respite. Enjoy the beautiful grand piano and the sounds vibrating from the tall ceilings. Pick up your mail in luxury. Enjoy the outdoor spaces located on the second floor for added security and privacy. Here you will be able to barbeque using the Weber grills. Enjoy dining al fresco on the many dining spaces around the grill area, both covered and under the stars. Pick up a game of basketball on the outdoor full court. Bring your bags or baci balls and set up on the open spaces. Enjoy laps or just lounging by the beautiful pool. Other building amenities include a state of the art fitness center, grocery store, cleaners, and party room. Garage parking at an additional cost. Nearby are the sites and sounds that Lakeview offers. A golf course is across the street as is Lake Michigan where you can bike, run, walk or swim. Near Trader Joes and Marianos. Close to restaurants, bars and night-life. CTA bus picks up at the front of the building for an express ride to the Loop. If you are looking to live in luxury and be pampered, this is the unit for you.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO