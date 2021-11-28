7436 N Claremont Avenue #2

Welcome to this MOVE-IN READY, luxury 7 bedroom, 6.2 bath home located in the Wayside/Churchill District! Drive down a long, private driveway, to this peaceful home situated on roughly 2 acres of land. This home was built on a quiet, fenced wooded lot all around the back yard and over 12,000 total s/f on all three levels! On the main level, there is a gourmet kitchen with island, 6 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, option to create a large, main level master suite out of existing sunroom that has its own full bath, gas fireplace, office, living and dining rooms, ideal for home entertainment, mudroom, dual staircase and so much more! The upper level has 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 full baths, a primary bedroom with fireplace, wine bar, luxury bath and a walk-in closet with an island. It's at home luxury at it's finest! The lower level has one bedroom with a full bath, as well as an ideal in-law/nanny suite. The possibilities are endless with the 3,000 + s/f of finished basement space. With a built-in bar, home media room, and recreation rooms, your weekends will be spent with tons of at home entertainment! You can then extend the fun to a walk-up outdoor stairway that brings you to pure outdoor pleasure! There is an outdoor patio area, ideal for a fire pit, with an extension of a beautiful yard with a children's play area and playground set located in the rear. On the side of the home, there is an above ground pool, perfect for a hot summer day! Whether you want to entertain or just have a staycation, this home is has it all! The possibilities are endless! Make your appointment today, because this stunner of a home won't last long!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO