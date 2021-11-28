ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7436 N Claremont Avenue #2

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 2 bedroom 1 bath with full separate living room and dinning room. Apartment also has den with closet,...

1701 Cattail Commons Way

Savannah Overlook Colonial! This home has been well maintained inside andout. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, almost 3,500 sqft. withhardwood floors, 2 story foyer, first-floor bedroom, gas fireplace, largeeat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances (2016), quartzcountertops, 9ft ceilings, and a separate large laundry room. The downstairs full bathroom was remodeledin 2017. The primary bedroom features cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet,and an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, a jacuzzi tub, and a stand-inshower. The other three upstairs bedrooms share a spacious full bathroomlocated on the main landing.The outdoor features make it a wonderful house for entertaining. A paved driveway, two-car attached garage that leads into the laundry room. The rear deck is accessed through the kitchen areathrough glass doors. The deck also features a retractable Sunsetter awning.Large, completely fenced-in back yard with gates that access the front and astorage shed. New roof and gutter guards (2020). Public sewer and water.
1834 Belmont Road NW

Situated on a quiet tree-lined Belmont Road in the heart of Adams Morgan and the Kalorama neighborhood, this historic four-level all brick Georgian-style 20-foot wide manse was finely crafted in 1910 with friezes, reliefs, pediments, cornice embellishments, and two large bay windows. The original grand staircase is crowned with a skylight, and large colonial-styled windows throughout allow abundant natural light into spacious interiors with 10-foot ceilings. Well preserved in period 1910 splendor, distinguished and illustrious features include a vestibule, wainscoting, leaded glass, original oak floors with in-laid border, 4-fireplaces, solid wood doors and pocket doors, and operable transoms. The original walk-through Butler+GGs Pantry is sided by the kitchen and dining room with pivot door access. The updated 2019 kitchen has a natural gas cooktop and oven, granite countertops, mission-style cabinetry, and a subway tile backsplash with under cabinet lighting. Outside, two rear decks including one off of the kitchen, and another off of the study that offers spectacular outdoor living, dining, and entertaining. A south sun-facing garden and off-street two-car parking in the rear complete the distinguished main residence, while downstairs, a private 1,200 square foot two-bedroom in-law apartment offers two bedrooms, full kitchen, laundry, and a walk-out garden at sidewalk-level with separate front and rear entrances for a total 4,782 square feet of above grade living on 4 levels.Additional upgrades include upper roof; replaced in 2018 with a Thermoplastic Polyolefin TPO single-ply membrane system with a lifespan of up to 30 years. Enjoy an upgraded 2016 Space-Pak, 4-ton AC system with inconspicuous ducts, and a brand new 2021 gas-fired circulating hot water boiler that makes the most comfortable winter heating with no loss of humidity.Walk or stroll to nearby amenities including parks, bars, restaurants, groceries, and nearby Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro is just 15 minutes away. Come home to a stately Capital City residence on a leafy center-block row house with mature trees, tucked away from traffic and city noise, yet conveniently located close to the vibrancy of Adams Morgan with easy access to everything Washington, DC has to offer.
22850 Cabin Branch Avenue

Welcome home to this Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath Townhome in the Cabin Branch community of Clarksburg. This like-new home offers an open floor-plan with nearly 2200 SQ FT of living space. In it you will find a modern hardwood floors, an entry-level bedroom with an ensuite half bath, an impressive kitchen with an oversized center island and gorgeous granite counter tops, a dining room and a cozy sun-filled family room that features a gas fireplace. On the third level you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath, loft space and upper level laundry. On the 4th floor you will find a lovely Primary Suite with a walk-in closet and an upgraded Primary Bath including double sinks and stall shower. Additionally you will be delighted by the roof top terrace and it's wet bar- this is a perfect combination for entertaining. Come see all that the Cabin Branch community has to offer. This amenity rich community provides, a club house, playgrounds, swimming pools, walking paths, soccer fields and this home is located within walking distance to Clarksburg Premium Outlets for dining and shopping options or cross the street to the 2000 acre Black Hill Regional Park to enjoy even more outdoor activities. This is a home you won't want to miss!
10515 Tulip Lane

Welcome to this MOVE-IN READY, luxury 7 bedroom, 6.2 bath home located in the Wayside/Churchill District! Drive down a long, private driveway, to this peaceful home situated on roughly 2 acres of land. This home was built on a quiet, fenced wooded lot all around the back yard and over 12,000 total s/f on all three levels! On the main level, there is a gourmet kitchen with island, 6 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances, option to create a large, main level master suite out of existing sunroom that has its own full bath, gas fireplace, office, living and dining rooms, ideal for home entertainment, mudroom, dual staircase and so much more! The upper level has 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 full baths, a primary bedroom with fireplace, wine bar, luxury bath and a walk-in closet with an island. It's at home luxury at it's finest! The lower level has one bedroom with a full bath, as well as an ideal in-law/nanny suite. The possibilities are endless with the 3,000 + s/f of finished basement space. With a built-in bar, home media room, and recreation rooms, your weekends will be spent with tons of at home entertainment! You can then extend the fun to a walk-up outdoor stairway that brings you to pure outdoor pleasure! There is an outdoor patio area, ideal for a fire pit, with an extension of a beautiful yard with a children's play area and playground set located in the rear. On the side of the home, there is an above ground pool, perfect for a hot summer day! Whether you want to entertain or just have a staycation, this home is has it all! The possibilities are endless! Make your appointment today, because this stunner of a home won't last long!
4804 Georgia Avenue NW , #302

The Stella is a unique collection of 18 brand new condominium homes offering one, two, and three bedroom layouts that will be delivering later this fall. Conveniently located in Petworth, the homes are priced from the low $200s to the low $700s. Each expansive residence features stunning, refined, contemporary finishes artfully selected by a team of interior designers. Features include 9'+ ceilings, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, 7" Wide plank engineered hardwood flooring, ample recessed lighting, App enabled security system, Kitchen Aid appliance package, Gas cooking, Direct vented concealed range hoods, custom European cabinetry, quartz countertops and full height backsplashes, designer pendant lights, Porcelanosa tiling in the luxury baths, and much more. Limited parking is also available for sale. Make your appointment today as SALES HAVE JUST BEGUN.
Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors or first time home builder bring your builder nice lot in the city limits waiting on you !5,000 sq ft. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-02T23:51:59.693.
5817 N 38th Ave

3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in West Central Phoenix, - Move in ready home in West Central Phoenix! Tile flooring throughout with crisp color palette and picture windows. Galley style kitchen has custom cabinets, white appliances and ample counter space, washer and dryer hook ups., Spacious bedrooms, full bath and 3/4 bath! Generous backyard has a covered patio. See it today!
211 W Hilltop Road

Welcome, Home! A true 4 bedroom house for sale in Brooklyn Park! Plenty of space in this home with its large rooms, tall ceilings, and use of the spaces. Next to the two main level bedrooms is a full bath, recently remodeled with new flooring, custom vanity, and tile showers. The kitchen has gas cooking, new dishwasher, and space for a table. Separate dining off the kitchen allows for plenty of space to entertain. New archetictual shingled Roof and Gutters in the last 2 years.The basement is completely finished including lvp flooring, new carpet, and a remodeled half bath. One side of the basement is currently being used as a 5th bedroom. Attached laundry room has a stand up shower in it as well. The basement was waterproofed and has two sump pumps. Fully fenced rear yard including a detached garage, currently being used as additional storage. Excellent locations, close to all shopping, schools, and major roadways. Come look today!
5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
3373-75 N Oakland Ave

UWM OFF-CAMPUS HOUSING - 4 BEDROOM - Our largest duplex next to UWM Campus. The property does offer a large front porch and balcony, on-site laundry and parking for $79. Utilities not included. Visit www.uwmhousing.com. No Pets Allowed. Location. 3373-75 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $1999. Bedrooms.
7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
811 N Belnord Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/7/2021/ @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/9/2021 @ 11:10 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome located in the Baltimore Highlands Area of East Baltimore.Just Blocks to Bocek Park.MINUTES to Numerous Shopping Destinations, Restaurants,Parks, Local Attractions, Johns Hopkins Hospital Zone- And SO Much More! Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route 40 (Orleans St).
722 N Fulton Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/10/21 @ 10: 00AM. Bidding ends 12/14/2021 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.3 Story Townhome located in the Harlem Park Area.BLOCKS to West Baltimore Marc train Station & Harlem Square Park.Close to Grace Medical Center (Bon Secours Hospital) MINUTES to Numerous Shopping Destinations, Restaurants, Golf Courses, Parks, And SO Much More!Convenient Access to Major Traffic Arteries MD Route 40 ( W Franklin St.)
1312 W Winnemac Avenue #G

Come home to this charming and newly rehabbed, garden unit in Uptown. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space in the new blue cabinets with quartz counters, white backsplash and black appliances. The unit has vinyl floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms and one hall bathroom. The laundry room is located directly behind the unit and best of all, the machines are free to use! Water and one parking spot is included in the rent. Conveniently located within walking distance of Andersonville restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the CTA and Lake Michigan. Pets are welcomed!
811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
1714 S 7th Ave

4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in South Central Phoenix Coming Soon! - This fantastic 4BR/2BA unit sits minutes from downtown Phoenix, shopping, restaurants and more! Inside you'll find tile flooring, window shades, new AC and ceiling fans to help keep cool. Large utility room with W/D hookups in unit. Each bedroom offers plenty of storage with built-in shelving inside the closets. Community courtyard for your enjoyment! Rent is $1,797 (no utilities included). No pets please! 12 month lease minimum with a $200 admin fee due at move-in. This unit is coming soon, to be available mid-December. Schedule your showing soon, this won't last long!
674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Spacious upper-level rental. You sure won't feel cramped in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen size to die for and equipped with a walk in pantry. This is all conveniently located close to downtown Elgin near tons of shopping, dining, casino and transportation plus SOUTH ELGIN SCHOOLS! Broker Owned.
651 N Edgemere Drive #1

Available January 15th, Modern upscale townhome for rent 2 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch style home, 2 car attached garage, Contemporary open layout, Lots of natural light, dining area, Kitchen with island, Neutral paint and recessed lighting, fireplace, master suite with own bath, walk in closet. Includes all appliances - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Living room opens to private back patio with back yard. Great location - walk to grocery store & coffee shops, Owner requires good credit score, first and last month rent plus 1 month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities including water, trash removal, heat & electric, landlord pays for grass cutting and snow removal. renters pay $40 for credit and background check for any person over 18 years who will live in the house.
6125 W 103 Street #3W

Very clean 1 bedroom unit in a well maintained 8 unit building. Parking included. 3 1/2 full size closets & a coat closet. Large balcony overlooks nature area and it's on a dead end street so, not a lot of traffic. Walking path right across the street. 3rd floor location-no one above you. Coin washer & dryer in building (along with a little storage locker) Renters insurance required. $975 includes gas & H2o. No pets, smoking or satellite dishes allowed. 1+year lease. 1 1/2 months security deposit.
8980 Amelung Street

This townhome completes that seemingly impossible Buyer Dream Checklist. A coveted end-unit, featuring builder-optioned upgraded millwork, hardwood floors, Palladian windows, French doors leading out to spacious deck, and an elegant mantlepiece around the gas fireplace. Bright central kitchen, with double wall-ovens, built-in desk area, and island that opens into the airy gathering space for fun-filled evenings of puzzles or parties. Second floor has three bedrooms and two full baths. Lower level includes bonus room/home office and a third full bath, with laundry area. Sought after (rear) two-car garage. The Villages of Urbana continues to expand into being its very own destination, with boutique shops, clubhouses & pools, plus the easy access to Frederick and Clarksburg for all the shopping/dining/big box stores you could want!
