Real Estate

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury condo-quality 3BD apartment in ELEVATOR building! AWESOME location in the heart of PILSEN. Spectacular interior features include: high ceiling throughout, SPACIOUS bedrooms, wide open kitchen / living / dining space, kitchen...

www.bhhschicago.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5206 Illinois Avenue NW

Spacious row home in Petworth featuring off street parking. The charming front porch greets you and invites you to sit down and relax. Great windows throughout ensure ample natural light. This traditional floorplan presents an oversized foyer. The spacious living room features large windows providing ample natural light. Designed for easy entertaining, the bright living room opens to the separate dining room. The gourmet kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry, new granite countertops with crisp, white tiled backsplash, gas cooking, and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room effortlessly flows into a bonus room which is perfect as a playroom. From the bonus room, step out onto the slate patio for dinners al fresco or outdoor entertaining. Upstairs, you will find three roomy bedrooms with transom windows and an updated hall bathroom that makes this home move-in ready. The skylight at the top of the stairs pours in additional natural light. The lower level has a rear entrance that showcases new carpet, a terrific family room, and extra room that would make a great office for the work from home professional, full bathroom, and laundry area. There is terrific storage on each level. Relish all the Petworth lifestyle has to offer, with tree-lined streets and neighborhood feel, a playground across the street, steps to Lorenzo Larry Allen Park, and easy access to nearby dining and shopping amenities as well as other points throughout the city.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1641 W HURON Street #G

Just rehabbed and Available now! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit features: Remodelled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave); Pantry Space; Designer Flooring throughout; Large Bedrooms; Ample closet space; Ceiling Fans; Updated bathroom with linen closet; Central heat; Small Dog and Cat allowed with additional fee and some breed restrictions; Card Operated Laundry on same level! Between Noble Square and Ukrainian Village there lies a great little building! Check out this tradition Chicago 2 flat- close to all the fun of Chicago Ave. Nearby, you will find Mariano's, Garden Gourmet Market, CVS, getting food and necessities is a breeze! Also close is the bustle of Chicago Brew District. Just blocks from the Chicago Blue Line and Grand Ave. Bus this is a great location for anyone! This affordable Noble Square unit won't last long- schedule a showing today!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Welcome to Craftsman BREATHTAKING, STUNNING and COSTUMIZED Home Redesigned from Top-to-Bottom. Fantastic Open Kitchen Design with Modern Counters, Ultramodern Back-splash, High End Stainless Appliances and Handmade Custom Kitchen Cabinets especially for the Layout. Hardwood Floors and Light fixtures throughout. Huge Family Room bringing Plenty of Natural Light with New Windows. Spacious Bedrooms with 2 full Bathroom. Fabulous finished Basement. New Windows 2021, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New AC unit and much more!!! Schedule a showing today!
bhhschicago.com

4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60612

Showing availability is Thursday December 2 from 11:00-11:30am and Saturday December 4 from 12pm-12:30pm. This recently rehabbed unit is just 4 blocks from Kedzie Green Line, and 3 minutes from 290 expressway! This lovely grey stone building is secured by an iron fence and the unit features 3 beds/1 bath with sunny Eastern exposure, hardwood floors, exposed brick in living room, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen, central heat and air, green solar powered electricity, shared outdoor space and laundry in the building. Very easy street parking! Close to many groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - minimum 2 years rental history preferred per applicant! No eviction or bankruptcy records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $350 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first months rent due at lease signing. Pets allowed (weight limit). No smoking in unit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1759 W SURF Street

Come see this beautiful and one of a kind luxury SFH in the heart of Lakeview with direct access to Chi Che Wang park from the back yard and a short walk to the Burley Elementary school. Featuring 5BR/4.1BA with a 2 car attached garage and 2 additional outdoor spaces off of a private street means there is no alley! 3 spacious outdoor spaces including a 500 sq. ft. walkout terrace and a full rooftop deck with views of Chicago's famous skyline make this a great home for entertaining. Architecturally significant features a brand new, never before used Chef's kitchen, including new custom white Shaker cabinets, quartz counters, and a spacious walk-in pantry perfect for dinner parties or eating on the go! With so many upgrades and updates this home is a going to go fast! You won't find anything else like this in the city!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

12840 S Muskegon Avenue

Bright and freshly painted brick ranch. Walk in to spacious living room. Large kitchen with adjacent dining area. Three nice size bedrooms. Main bedroom has sliding doors to your patio and yard. Home also has a convenient laundry area. Side driveway leads to garage and yard. Across the street from the to school/park and close to expressway. New roof in 2009, new furnace and AC in 2014, new hot water heater 2021. Patio and plenty of grass space in yard. No pets. Gross income to be 3xs the monthly rent.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

GREAT PRICE,super location on a quiet cul-de-sac!Spacious and sunny 2bd/1ba apt in a well maintained building.Newer appliances,refinished hardwood floor through-out.Heat,gas,water ,storage and 1 parking space included!!!Laundry room at the premises.Walk to Blue line and Metra.NO barbecue allowed!Credit and background check required.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

5817 N 38th Ave

3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in West Central Phoenix, - Move in ready home in West Central Phoenix! Tile flooring throughout with crisp color palette and picture windows. Galley style kitchen has custom cabinets, white appliances and ample counter space, washer and dryer hook ups., Spacious bedrooms, full bath and 3/4 bath! Generous backyard has a covered patio. See it today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

7309 S Constance Avenue #2

Very spacious, newly rehabbed, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet, 3 flat building on a nice, tree-lined block in South Shore. Huge living room, separate dining room, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. Eat-in kitchen with black appliances, heat & water included. Move-in condition. Close to Lake Michigan, Lake Shore Drive, Metra, CTA, South Shore Cultural Center and Jackson Park Golf Course.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Spacious upper-level rental. You sure won't feel cramped in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen size to die for and equipped with a walk in pantry. This is all conveniently located close to downtown Elgin near tons of shopping, dining, casino and transportation plus SOUTH ELGIN SCHOOLS! Broker Owned.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3707 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE

Fantastic layout to this four-story brick townhome and a fine choice of finishes! Exceptional TWO-level Master Suite with the "builder-optioned" loft for a true getaway space that's all your own, and a luxury dual-head roman shower in the master bath. Stunning kitchen with deep espresso cabinetry, modern linear chrome hardware, rich contrasting granite, a suite of stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, and a gas cooktop with five burners. Adjoining this chef's dream kitchen is a dining area with a standout stacked-stone facade on the dominant wall that will impress, a separate living area plus powder room. The entry level, connected to the garage, has a sunfilled home office enclosed with french doors and laundry room, plus a bonus room with a rough-in for bathroom. Second upper level has the primary suite, plus two huge bedrooms with a shared full bath that features a low-barrier entry shower and dual vanity. A big rear deck, with a luxury retractable awing, that's large enough to accommodate full-sized outdoor furniture for seamless entertaining. Two car attached garage and driveway pad. This townhome community is adjacent to the exceptional selection of big box stores in the Dakota Crossing Shopping Center and just off Rte 50 and B/W Parkway.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8980 Amelung Street

This townhome completes that seemingly impossible Buyer Dream Checklist. A coveted end-unit, featuring builder-optioned upgraded millwork, hardwood floors, Palladian windows, French doors leading out to spacious deck, and an elegant mantlepiece around the gas fireplace. Bright central kitchen, with double wall-ovens, built-in desk area, and island that opens into the airy gathering space for fun-filled evenings of puzzles or parties. Second floor has three bedrooms and two full baths. Lower level includes bonus room/home office and a third full bath, with laundry area. Sought after (rear) two-car garage. The Villages of Urbana continues to expand into being its very own destination, with boutique shops, clubhouses & pools, plus the easy access to Frederick and Clarksburg for all the shopping/dining/big box stores you could want!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22850 Cabin Branch Avenue

Welcome home to this Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath Townhome in the Cabin Branch community of Clarksburg. This like-new home offers an open floor-plan with nearly 2200 SQ FT of living space. In it you will find a modern hardwood floors, an entry-level bedroom with an ensuite half bath, an impressive kitchen with an oversized center island and gorgeous granite counter tops, a dining room and a cozy sun-filled family room that features a gas fireplace. On the third level you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath, loft space and upper level laundry. On the 4th floor you will find a lovely Primary Suite with a walk-in closet and an upgraded Primary Bath including double sinks and stall shower. Additionally you will be delighted by the roof top terrace and it's wet bar- this is a perfect combination for entertaining. Come see all that the Cabin Branch community has to offer. This amenity rich community provides, a club house, playgrounds, swimming pools, walking paths, soccer fields and this home is located within walking distance to Clarksburg Premium Outlets for dining and shopping options or cross the street to the 2000 acre Black Hill Regional Park to enjoy even more outdoor activities. This is a home you won't want to miss!
CLARKSBURG, WV
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2019 Jefferson Street

Back on the market and priced to sell! This home is eligible for LNYW grant! Step foot inside of this extremely charming brick-front Baltimore City Row Home! This home is sure to please, with an open floor plan on the main-level that has beautiful hardwood floors guiding you through the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, gleaming wood cabinets, stainless steal appliances, past the bathroom and into the main level bedroom that has it's own walkout. The second level featuring 2 full baths, 2 additional bedrooms, carpet, and a wet bar that leads you out to the rooftop deck. The lower level of the home is completely finished with a 4th full bathroom. Schedule your tour now!
BALTIMORE, MD

