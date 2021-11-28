ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck to launch first Citizen Academy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning in January 2022 the city of Bismarck will launch its first Citizen Academy. The Bismarck Citizen Academy is an annual, 8-week program that will help participants gain a better understanding of what city government does and how the various departments play a vital role in providing services...

