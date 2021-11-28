Bismarck to launch first Citizen Academy

At the November 23 Town Council work session, Altavista Chief of Police Tommy Merricks recognized the first graduating class of the Altavista Citizens Police Academy. The five-week course, which is free to the public, taught citizens a wide range of topics to give more insight into police work. The class covered such areas as crime scene analysis, evidence collection, executing warrants, patrolling and the use of body cams. The course also featured special guest speakers such as Altavista Police Capt. Kenny Moorefield, who came in to teach weapons/tactics training as well as proper arrest techniques. “I want people to get a picture of police work through our eyes.” Merricks said. He explained “”It helps the students that learn and for the people that teach it, it helps to refresh their own area of expertise.” The Citizens Academy also included a trip to the APD shooting range for hands-on weapons training from skilled instructors and the opportunity for a ride-a-long with an officer during their shift.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO