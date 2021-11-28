ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Impressions of Van Gogh with Avalon Waterways

By Brittany Chrusciel
travelweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Van Gogh interactive exhibits that are filling halls worldwide this year are presenting the Dutch post-impressionist's paintings in a whole new way, sparking a greater curiosity about and enthusiasm for the artist and his work. Those interested in further exploring his creations and his life will find a...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

November 20 - Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE) Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is truly a one of a kind art exhibit that everyone is sure to enjoy. It can be seen at the Starry Night Pavilion located at the Eastern Hills Mall. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience features more than 300 of Van Gogh's iconic artworks and the exhibit continues through November 28th. Remember, you need to purchase tickets in advance on their website at www.vangoghbuffalo.com. There you will also find information on the exhibit and safety protocols they have in place.
VISUAL ART
WWEEK

Wonder, Vertigo, Yoga and Other Things to Expect at Beyond Van Gogh

Take a child to Beyond Van Gogh, but take a child who doesn’t get car sick. If you have a friend who is prone to tripping—but who nevertheless adores Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh’s series of sunflower paintings—keep them within catching-reach. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a gorgeous...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalon Waterways#Art#Provence#Dutch#Avalon Poetry Ii#Avalon#Active Discovery
untappedcities.com

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Step into the paintings of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh with the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit! This experience was created by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe. His magnificent installations have been seen by over 2 million visitors in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kansas City Star

Starlight Theatre is extending its “Van Gogh Alive” exhibit into January

Kansas City’s Van Gogh exhibit that’s already open will stay open a while longer. “Van Gogh Alive”, the “large scale, immersive multi-sensory experience,” put on by Starlight Theatre and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is extending its installation until Jan. 14. This is not to be confused with “Immersive Van...
KANSAS CITY, MO
orartswatch.org

Stage & Studio: Experiencing ‘Beyond Van Gogh’

“Madness, pain, ear-cutting despair, desolate poverty, Van Gogh’s myth tells the tale of a melancholic martyr who took his own life in an ultimate act of revulsion. By contrast, to follow the evolution of Van Gogh’s works is to go from darker shades to the discovery of light and explosion of pure pigments.”
PORTLAND, OR
thepostnewspaper.net

Seeing Is Believing When Experiencing Immersive van Gogh

You’ve heard it’s amazing, you’ve been encouraged to go see it because everyone is talking about it. But it’s in an unassuming tin building. Sure, the building is painted a vibrant blue, and there are sunflowers scattered across the blue tin. But really, a showing of one of the Dutch...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
orartswatch.org

ArtsWatch Weeky: Cranberries, Guccis, immersive Van Gogh

TODAY I’M GETTING A JUMP on the time-honored practice of serving leftovers after the Thanksgiving feast. ArtsWatch first published the brief essay below on November 22, 2018, and three years later, it seems worth a second helping. Yes, things are different. Tthe world’s changed. The outrages, heartbreaks, and ambitions of a cloven culture have shifted, if not in ferocity, at least in detail. And the large pre-Covid communal gatherings around Thanksgiving tables might be smaller and more intimate this year, for safety’s sake. Still, some things endure:
RECIPES
bostonguide.com

Going Big on Van Gogh

More than 131 years after his death, iconic Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh is having a moment in Boston—and we’re not talking about the handful of his original masterpieces on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, either. In fact, we’re not talking about a museum show at all. The second exhibition of its kind to open in town this year, Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (pictured) comes to the SoWa Power Station in the South End from December 21–February 20, boasting massive projections that allow viewers to experience Van Gogh’s vibrant colors and swirling brushstrokes in an entirely new way, all set to a soundtrack featuring the music of Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes and Satie. Imagine a towering, multi-faceted version of familiar favorites like The Starry Night and Sunflowers, and you have at least a small idea of the wonders that await you. For the truly Van Gogh-obsessed, it’s not too late to catch the competing, similarly titled showcase Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the historic Strand Theatre in Dorchester through February 20. This “experience” also affords viewers a 360-degree view of Van Gogh’s masterful works, and offers a VIP access ticket that includes the opportunity to enjoy a different perspective on the art via virtual reality headsets.
BOSTON, MA
425magazine.com

Experience Van Gogh at the Tacoma Armory

Now’s your chance to experience van Gogh’s work in a whole new and beautiful way. The Imagine Van Gogh exhibition is coming to the Tacoma Armory from Dec. 18–31. It’s an immersive experience. Visitors wander among giant projections of more than 200 of the artist’s paintings and are surrounded by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium, and color.
TACOMA, WA
GoLocalProv

Immersive Van Gogh Experience Reportedly Coming to Providence

The popular, global 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit is reportedly coming to Providence. "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be in Rhode Island soon for a limited engagement, according to Paquin Entertainment Group. The exhibit features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Book on Van Gogh, his influences is a must-read for art lovers

Vincent Van Gogh took his own life in 1890 at age 37. At the time, he was an impoverished, little-known artist lacking technical skill who lived mostly through the generosity of his brother Theo, who was an art dealer of some repute. Now, more than 130 years after his death, he is considered by many to be one of the greatest artists ever, and his paintings, which once went unsold and were traded for sustenance, are consistently sold at auction for record-breaking prices.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times of San Diego

A Young Van Gogh Heads ‘to the yellow house’ in a La Jolla Playhouse World Premiere

He’s everybody’s favorite tormented artist: the Dutch master, Vincent van Gogh (1855-1890). Innumerable explorations and representations of his life have given rise to diverse explanations of the artist’s famously erratic, aggressive and often self-sabotaging behavior. Theories about the cause of his unstable mental and physical health include bipolar disease, porphyria...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ctnewsonline.com

Immersed in the light of Vincent Van Gogh

When we were undergraduates at Northeastern University in Boston, my friend Martha and I spent lots of our free time at the Museum of Fine Arts. The museum is just up Huntington Avenue a couple of blocks from NU. In those days, going to the museum was free, so we spent many weekend afternoons there.
MUSEUMS
Curbed

Can Pop-Up Banksy and Van Gogh Shows Save Retail?

Unil last May, the curved-glass storefront at the corner of 14th Street and Sixth Avenue might have featured mannequins sporting crop tops and wavy home goods arranged to look like the corner of a cool person’s living room. For more than two decades, it was home to an Urban Outfitters, the once-trendy retail chain that’s now approaching cheugy territory. These days, the windows are painted over in broad stripes of white and red, and a human-size black rat holding a dripping paintbrush is stenciled next to the front door. Inside, where there once were racks of wide-legged pants and bucket hats, are screen prints of children pledging allegiance to a plastic grocery bag, a case filled with counterfeit bills featuring Princess Diana’s face, and a disco-ball–riot-helmet lamp dangling from the ceiling. These are the familiar hallmarks of Banksy, the British street artist who in the past 15 years has gone from guerrilla stunts to eight-figure sales at auctions.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy