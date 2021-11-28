Brandon Swinney Case

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities said Thursday that a South Florida teenager tried to get $5,000 from a Florida Senator Lauren Book after threatening to release what he said were sexually explicit photos of her. Jeremy Kamperveen, 19, of Plantation, was arrested last month and charged with extortion and cyberstalking, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The arrest report didn’t name the victim, but Book, whose district includes part of Broward County, released a statement Thursday saying the threatening messages had been sent to her. “Three weeks ago, I became the victim of ongoing sexual harassment and extortion,” Book said. “I...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO