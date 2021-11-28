ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brandon Swinney Case

odessapd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I hope someone can give me some answers of what happened, why they did it, and what was the reason," said 12-year-old Kai Swinney, Brandon Swinney's son. Two years ago in November, Odessa resident, Brandon Swinney...

odessapd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Woman threatened two children that ‘she will stretch them out’ before firing several shots at them because they allegedly bullied her son

Bullies are an inevitable part of our society and are present in most schools across the country, so parents are required to find a civilized way to protect their children when they are bullied and harassed. But instead of doing things in a calm manner, some parents act violently in order to protect their children from harassment, setting a bad example for their children and other parents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Opd#Pr
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Plantation Teen Charged With Extorting Florida Senator Lauren Book With Explicit Photos

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities said Thursday that a South Florida teenager tried to get $5,000 from a Florida Senator Lauren Book after threatening to release what he said were sexually explicit photos of her. Jeremy Kamperveen, 19, of Plantation, was arrested last month and charged with extortion and cyberstalking, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The arrest report didn’t name the victim, but Book, whose district includes part of Broward County, released a statement Thursday saying the threatening messages had been sent to her. “Three weeks ago, I became the victim of ongoing sexual harassment and extortion,” Book said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Brandon Shirley's family feels left in the dark about the case

Now, almost four months later, no public arrests have been made in the death of the fallen officer. Shirley's parents say they know investigators are working hard on the case, but they are pleading for more answers and justice for their son. “110 days of me getting up every morning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Republic

Brandon Troy Weaver

Brandon Weaver, 40, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis. Cremation will take place and no services are planned. Arrangements entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
MOBILE, AL
News On 6

Woman Injured, Man In Custody After Shooting Near Bixby

Tulsa County Deputies and FBI agents are investigating a shooting that happened south of Bixby Thursday afternoon. Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies say it was the victim who called 911 after she was shot in the chest. She's now recovering in the hospital. Deputies say a man and a woman, both...
BIXBY, OK
odessapd.com

Hit and Run Latest

On November 30, 2021 at approximately 1553 hours, officers of the Odessa Police Department along with Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major accident in the 4300 block of N. Grandview. The investigation determined that a red and black Kawasaki operated by 26-year-old Joey Wade Martin was north bound...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy