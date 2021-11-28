Providence Friars

Non-conference basketball games are stress tests. Just as a cardiologist learns about your cardiovascular system by putting you on the treadmill and having you do various exercises over an extended period, so coaches learn about their team by playing non-con games in November and December. But, for the stress test to be valuable, it must be, well, stressful. Having you walk around the room a couple of times, touch your toes, and lift a can of green beans would tell the cardiologist absolutely nothing. The activity has to be strenuous enough to put pressure on your heart and arteries.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 10 HOURS AGO