Providence, RI

Providence Friars

friars.com
 5 days ago

GOAL by GEO Polvara, Dante Assist by Tabora, Marlon. GOAL by PRO McSorley, Brendan Assist by Candela, Miguel and Diarbian, Gevork. Clock PRO Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score GEO Score Play. 00:00 Nikopolidis, Giannis at goalie for Georgetown. 00:00 Burns, Lukas at goalie for Providence. 04:54...

friars.com

friars.com

Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. Texas Tech

Friars Versus Texas Tech: The Friars have posted a 1-0 mark all-time versus Texas Tech. In the only meeting between the two teams, the Friars earned a 53-52 win over the Red Raiders on December 30, 1977 at Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Friars Versus The Big 12: The Friars...
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

Huskies fall to Providence in a Shootout

STORRS, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's hockey team fell to Providence in a shootout Friday night. Graduate Student Natalie Snodgrass got UConn on the board early as she took the puck in the defensive zone and ended up scoring right in front. The Huskies didn't stop there as they continued to maintain possession and pepper the Providence goaltender with shots. The Huskies defense held strong as they limited Providence to only 2 shots through the first 10 minutes. The period would end with UConn outshooting Providence 14-5.
PROVIDENCE, RI
texastech.com

RECAP: Tech falls to Friars in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island – Texas Tech took its first loss of the season with a 72-68 defeat against Providence College in a Big 12-BIG EAST Battle matchup on Wednesday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Red Raiders (6-1) led by as many as 14 in the first half and took...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PC Struggles to Shake UNH Early, But Friars Win By 11—A Game of Strange Stats

The Providence College men's basketball team defeated the University of New Hampshire, 69-58, on Thursday at the Dunk. With the win, the Friars improve to 4-0 on the season. For much of the game, the Friars could not shake UNH. It was a game of strange stats, The Friars shot a torrid 55% from the field, but only shot 27% from behind the 3-point line.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
friars.com

Short-Handed Friars Fall To UMass, 80-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to UMass, 80-62, on Nov. 23 at Alumni Hall. The Friars had just eight players available for the game due to various injuries. Four of those eight players were freshmen. 1ST QUARTER:. • UMass got out to a 6-0 lead...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Goodine starting to carve out role in second season with Friars

PROVIDENCE – Offensively and defensively, Brycen Goodine proved to be a bright spot during the Providence Friars’ two-game appearance at the Legends Classic earlier this week. Over a 48-hour span in Newark, Goodine established a Friar single-game career high in points (12 versus Northwestern) and was out there when PC...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Friars ride 1-2 punch of Horchler, Watson to win over St. Peter's

PROVIDENCE – On a Saturday afternoon where the Walking Wounded intersected with Sick Bay, the Providence Friars rode the roommates to an 85-71 victory over a St. Peter’s squad that certainly gave the home team a run for its money. PC’s guard depth was already at a premium before the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

Providence College 85, St. Peter's 71: Friars give Cooley his 200th victory

PROVIDENCE — Business is about to pick up for Ed Cooley and his club. With all due respect to WWE announcer Jim Ross, we’ll adopt one of his trademark phrases while discussing the Providence College schedule entering December. The Friars host Texas Tech, a rivalry game with the University of Rhode Island and a potentially dangerous nonconference opponent in Vermont over the first seven days.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Kenny
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Tops Saint Peter’s, 85-71

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Saint Peter's University, 85-71, on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improve to 6-1 on the season. Today's win marked the 200th career victory for Head CoachEd Cooley at Providence College. Cooley became the third coach in program history to win 200 or more games for the Friars, joining Joe Mullaney (319) and Dave Gavitt (209). Graduate student Noah Horchler (Melbourne Beach, Fla.) had a double-double, with 25 points in the game, his career-high at Providence, and 11 rebounds. Graduate student Nate Watson (Portsmouth, Va.) added 23 points and six rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
247Sports

Providence Yeager Shots

Texas Tech’s futility against the Big East continues. After losing to Providence 72-68, the Red Raiders are now 2-17 all time against the schools currently in that conference. I’ve been saying this as long as I can remember—the toughest basketball in America is played on the east coast. That was true in 1981, and it’s true in 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women’s Hockey Prepares For Home Matchup Against Merrimack

Providence is set to host the Merrimack College Warriors at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 for a mid-week Hockey East matchup at Schneider Arena. The Friars have played five of their last six games on the road, posting a 2-2-2 record in those contests. On Saturday, Nov. 27 the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
247Sports

Further Thoughts on the Providence Game

Non-conference basketball games are stress tests. Just as a cardiologist learns about your cardiovascular system by putting you on the treadmill and having you do various exercises over an extended period, so coaches learn about their team by playing non-con games in November and December. But, for the stress test to be valuable, it must be, well, stressful. Having you walk around the room a couple of times, touch your toes, and lift a can of green beans would tell the cardiologist absolutely nothing. The activity has to be strenuous enough to put pressure on your heart and arteries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Kingsley Earns First-Career Shutout, Women's Hockey Blanks Merrimack, 3-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team blanked the Merrimack Warriors, 3-0, in Schneider Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Sophomore Mireille Kingsley made 18 saves to earn her first career shutout. SCORE. Providence – 3 | Merrimack– 0 RECORDS. Providence – 6-5-4 (4-4-2 HEAW) | Merrimack – 5-12-1...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Basketball Defeats Monmouth, 64-34

– The Providence College women's basketball team (2-4) earned a 64-34 victory over Monmouth University (2-2) in non-conference action today (Nov. 28) at Mullaney Gym in Alumni Hall. With the win, the Friars improved to 9-0 all-time versus Monmouth. The Friars were led by freshmen Olivia Olsen who recorded a game and career-high 12 points and added six rebounds in 16 minutes of action. Junior Janai Crooms added four points and 15 rebounds for the Friars.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fox34.com

Red Raiders fall to Providence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the state of Rhode Island for the first time in program history, the Red Raiders came up short against Providence falling 72-68 in the Big 12/Big East Battle. Despite being in foul trouble, Terrence Shannon Jr. led Tech with 17 points. Kevin Obanor added...
LUBBOCK, TX
friars.com

Women's Hoops Defeats Hartford, 73-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated Hartford, 73-62, on Dec. 1 in Providence, R.I. Junior guard Janai Crooms flirted with a triple-double in the win, finishing the night with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. 1ST QUARTER:. • Hartford got out to a 13-6 lead...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Evening News

WRESTLING: Charlestown downs Providence

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown topped Providence 60-21 Thursday night. Winners for the Pirates included Carson Collier, Logan Latiolais, Jesse Wheeler, Jakob Lewellen, Alex Sheehan, Braden Moore, Ben Phillips, Bryson Love, Malachi Rios and Trevor Gregory.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
friars.com

Women's Hockey Hosts Princeton

The Friars will host Princeton for a non-conference home series on Friday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:00 p.m. The Friars are currently 6-5-4 overall. Providence picked up two wins last week against Brown (Nov. 27) and Merrimack (Nov. 30). The Friars defeated the Brown Bears 4-2 in the 26th annual Mayor's Cup before blanking the Merrimack Warriors, 3-0, in Schneider Arena in a mid-week Hockey East matchup.
PROVIDENCE, RI

