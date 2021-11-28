Providence Friars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Saint Peter's University, 85-71, on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improve to 6-1 on the season. Today's win marked the 200th career victory for Head CoachEd Cooley at Providence College. Cooley became the third coach in program history to win 200 or more games for the Friars, joining Joe Mullaney (319) and Dave Gavitt (209). Graduate student Noah Horchler (Melbourne Beach, Fla.) had a double-double, with 25 points in the game, his career-high at Providence, and 11 rebounds. Graduate student Nate Watson (Portsmouth, Va.) added 23 points and six rebounds.
