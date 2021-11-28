ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What's The Word? Words of Christmas Time Past

By marge
wnctimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, since it's Christmas Time, thought it would be fun to look at words from Christmas that are no longer used, or like today's word, Sugar Plum ... used in songs, but we don't know their meaning. Twas the Night Before Christmas,. The children were nestled all snug in...

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
nsjonline.com

THE WORD: Answering God’s Call

One of the most secularized stories of the Bible is the story of David and Goliath. The ancient battle is referenced in sporting events, politics, and business strategy. The triumph of the future king of Israel over a terrifying foe has been reduced to an underdog story. The real story...
RELIGION
thepostnewspaper.net

No! Is a beautiful word

Many children and adults do not like being told no. They believe that freedom is all about doing what they want, when they want, and any way they want. They believe that freedom leads to the best life possible, but what they don’t know is that declaring no can save our life or keep us when we’re fighting temptation!
LA MARQUE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Time#Christmas Eve#Snug
birminghamtimes.com

Word on The Street

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What are you grateful for?. NICHOLAS RUSSELL: “I’m grateful for the holidays and family gathering. It’s always nice to be around loved ones and I’m looking forward to spending some much needed bonding time. Nothing on this Earth is more important than being amongst loved ones.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Orange Leader

FAITH: Hold tight to God’s Word

“And to the angel of the church in Laodicea write: ‘The words of the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of God’s creation. “‘I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot! So, because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. For you say, I am rich, I have prospered, and I need nothing, not realizing that you are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked. I counsel you to buy from me gold refined by fire, so that you may be rich, and white garments so that you may clothe yourself and the shame of your nakedness may not be seen, and salve to anoint your eyes, so that you may see. Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline, so be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me. The one who conquers, I will grant him to sit with me on my throne, as I also conquered and sat down with my Father on his throne. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.’” Revelation 3:14-22.
ORANGE, TX
Barnstable Patriot

In Other Words: What else is there?

If you tried – I mean, if you really set out to do it – you couldn’t have mismatched a mother and a daughter the way my mother and I were not a match. Two women couldn’t be more different, more incompatible, than we were. Just as an example, she...
SOCIETY
CatTime

Kitten As A Christmas Present: Good Or Bad Idea?

It can be tempting to give an adorable furball as a present. But that gift comes a lot of responsibility. Here are a few rules to follow. The post Kitten As A Christmas Present: Good Or Bad Idea? appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
KERO 23 ABC News

Hobmann Holiday Drinks for the whole family

One of the best parts of the holidays is the food and drinks, but also the time with family. This week's Foodie Friday combines both as 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann teams up with her dad to show us some Hobmann Holiday Drinks the whole family can enjoy.
DRINKS
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy