The Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging is calling all seniors to attend a Christmas Bash on Monday, Dec. 6 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Council on Aging’s gym. Located at 1016 Keyser Avenue. The event will offer door prizes, snacks, vendors and visits with Santa! Free COVID vaccines will also be available for ages 12 and up. Each participant will receive a FREE ham as well as one entry toward a drawing for a $100 gift card.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO