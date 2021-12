Program and personal records were shattered as Northeast Range/Ely finished the 2021 season at the Section 7A high school girls swimming meet. Junior Lily Tedrick was the Nighthawks’ highest finisher - contending for a state berth and settling fourth place in 7A in the 200 yard individual medley - and the Nighthawks compiled their best outing of the year in the two-day event that wrapped up Saturday at Duluth’s Lincoln Park School.

ELY, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO