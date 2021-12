The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 4-0 on Thursday with an 85-55 victory over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash in Blacksburg. Like their last time out, the Hokies struggled a bit in the first half but turned things up in the second half to blow out their opponent. In Monday’s win over Radford, the Hokies held a 25-18 lead at halftime before breaking out in the second half for a convincing 65-39 victory.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO