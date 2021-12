Virgil Abloh, the multihyphenate creative who passed away on Sunday, inspired a clear and rapacious passion from his fans, which in addition to athletes, celebrities, and everyone in between, included legions of young people around the globe — devotees of his many aesthetic whims. But for Abloh’s detractors, the relationship was possibly even more emotional. He was an enthusiastic connoisseur of Nineties and 2000s subcultures — skateboarding, DJ’ing, graffiti — offering a reflection of underground concerns in the mainstream. His ascent offered nothing short of an internal reckoning for people who grew up with a particular set of niche sensibilities. How...

