The death toll from record flooding in western Canada has risen to four, with a fifth person still missing, local authorities there said Saturday. Torrential rains hit southwestern British Columbia last Sunday and Monday causing widespread flooding and landslides that damaged or destroyed roads and bridges. The body of a woman was found on Monday, near a large section of highway that had been swept away by a mudslide. That highway, which links Vancouver to remote northern parts of the province, was reopened Saturday for "essential travel only," the authorities said.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO