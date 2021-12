Patrick Kenneth Wray, 44, of 951 Main St. Ford City, Pa son of Kenneth and Elaine (Boyer) Wray went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus November 23, 2021. He was born in Meadville, Pa Nov. 1, 1977. He passed away at the home of his extended family Justin and Julia Morelli surrounded, by his mother and the Morelli family. Shortly before his death he described in detail his pain and suffering these past eight months due to cancer and a stroke but ended it confidently by saying “It’s been hard, but Jesus wins!”

FORD CITY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO