Lily Zhang Makes History With First U.S. Table Tennis Medal Since 1959

teamusa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(L-R) Lin Gaoyuan (China) and Lily Zhang compete against Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan (France) during the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships on Nov. 27, 2021 in Houston. Fifty years after the U.S. and China engaged in what became known as “Ping...

www.teamusa.org

