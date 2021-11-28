Lily Zhang Makes History With First U.S. Table Tennis Medal Since 1959

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia –– The USA Softball U-18 Women’s National Team shined in Day Two of the 2021 Junior Pan American Games as a 26-run second inning propelled them to a dominating 29-0 (three innings) win against No. 40 Colombia. Combining for a total of 19 hits and five home runs, nine of the 11 U.S. batters recorded at least one hit in the win with five recording a multi-hit game. Leading the U.S. offense with 10 RBI was Valerie Cagle (Yorktown, Va.), sending three balls out of the park in the second inning – two of which cleared the bases via a grand slam. Karli Spaid (Chicago, Ill.) also contributed to the long ball game, sending two over the fence with five RBI.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO